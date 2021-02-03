Pelosi announces protective measures for members of Congress traveling to and from D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday heightened security measures for congressional members traveling to and from the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: Pelosi said the updated protections come in response to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol, which she characterized as "a traumatic assault targeting Members."

The big picture: Pelosi said U.S. Capitol Police will be stationed at Baltimore/Washington International, Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Union Station for additional security.

  • She added that Congress should establish "a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack."

What they're saying: "The security of the U.S. Capitol Complex and all who serve and work in it is of the highest priority," Pelosi wrote. "Protecting the Capitol, which is the heart of our Democracy, is essential to upholding our Constitutional duty to serve those whom we are privileged to represent."

