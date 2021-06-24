Pelosi announces select committee on insurrection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces a Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. (June 24)
President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday.
Companies have begun test cruises ahead of 18 July end to CDC rules for vaccination
Tech officials warned that consumer services might be interrupted if antitrust laws are enacted
President Joe Biden made the joke in a White House speech outlining his administration's plan to combat gun violence in the US.
“What is coming from the metro Kansas City area, it is a machine that’s moving south,” said one neighbor. “Basically the citizens are sitting ducks with no control.”
Judiciary committee wants to know if officials violated policies in issuing secret subpoenas against congressional Democrats The former attorney general Jeff Sessions, along with his successor William Barr, have denied knowledge of the subpoenas but congressional Democrats will examine their accuracy. Photograph: Dan Anderson/EPA Top Democrats in the House are investigating whether Trump justice department officials ran an unlawful shadow operation to target political enemies of the former presi
(Bloomberg) -- Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president who oversaw the fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged China’s expansive territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.Aquino, who served as the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2016, died peacefully in his sleep, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said, adding that he was pronounced dead in a hospital in Quezon City due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. “No words can ex
Flanked by the bipartisan group of senators, President Joe Biden announced earlier on Thursday that they had reached a deal on infrastructure.
The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.
As the GOP-led Arizona Senate's 2020 election audit in Maricopa County comes to a close, strategists in the state agree Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs stands to emerge as one of its main benefactors.
Lawyers for Mr. Trump and House Democrats told a federal court they are still at odds over a subpoena for the former president's financial records.
Recent years have seen a dramatic re-engagement with Africa, especially the Nile Basin countries.
Anthony Fauci was hosed down, naked, 'in what looked like a kiddy pool' after being mailed mysterious white powder
Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, condemned a recent segment from One America News where a host called for executing "traitors."
Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to talk about the deadly building collapse in South Florida.
Immigration authorities in the United States have rescinded one of the policies implemented by the Trump administration that had one of the most profound negative impacts on legal immigrants with pending or upcoming applications.
I want to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris for providing me with some clarity.
A Chicago City Council meeting adjourned early Wednesday, leaving business unfinished after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor engaged in a tense exchange on the council floor.
The former president claims he could be back in power soon.
The former Philippine president known as "Noynoy" and scion of the Aquino family has died aged 61.