Pelosi appears to call McCarthy a moron in disagreement over Capitol mask mandate

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by reporters on Wednesday about the Capitol attending physician reinstating a mask mandate on the House side of Capitol. When told that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commented that the decision for the mandate wasn't based on science, Pelosi appears to have said, "He's such a moron."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stefanik Claims Pelosi ‘Bears Responsibility’ for the Capitol Riot

    Elise Stefanik claimed that Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riot and accused the “drooling media” of being “too petrified” to question her about it.

  • GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik lies and says 'Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility' for the pro-Trump January 6 insurrection

    Stefanik was echoing a talking point that has become central to the GOP's effort to whitewash the deadly insurrection and rewrite history.

  • Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

    The Milwaukee Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for two prospects. The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central.

  • Whistleblowers say they were told to downplay COVID-19 outbreak at Fort Bliss migrant children shelter

    A pair of whistleblowers who briefly worked at a Fort Bliss facility in El Paso, Texas, said they were instructed by top brass to "play down" a child migrant COVID-19 outbreak amid "gross mismanagement" of tent facilities housing hundreds of unaccompanied minors.

  • Cyber attacks could cause 'real shooting war' -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned a “real shooting war” may result from cyber attacks and he pointed to Russia as a growing threat.“I think it's more likely we're going to end up, well if we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence. And it's increasing exponentially, the capabilities.”Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the Biden administration’s agenda, after a series of high-profile attacks on companies like SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and Kaseya.Some of the hacks affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the U.S.During a June bilateral summit between the U.S. and Russia, Biden shared a list of off-limits critical infrastructure with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Since then, the White House says the two countries have been in constant contact about cyber attacks in the U.S.Biden also warned of the threat posed by China, saying President Xi Jinping was “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world.”Biden’s comments mark a departure from his predecessor Donald Trump, who had a contentious relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies, especially over whether Russia interfered to help him win the 2016 election.Trump went through four permanent or acting directors of national intelligence during his four years in office.

  • Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

    The agency on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Russian court asked to restrict Navalny ally's freedoms for two years

    Russian state prosecutors asked a court on Wednesday to find Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and to impose a set of restrictions on her for two years, her lawyer said. Prosecutors told the court to order Sobol to remain at home from 2200 to 0600 for the next two years, to ban her from attending mass events or political meetings and to have her check in with the police four times a month, her lawyer Vladimir Voronin said on Twitter. Sobol, who says the charge against her is politically-motivated nonsense, was charged with breaching COVID-19 safety regulations at an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

  • NY to require state employees to get vaccines, or get tested

    New York will require state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Labor Day or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. "It’s smart, it’s fair and it’s in everyone’s interest,” Cuomo said in a Zoom call with the nonprofit Association for a Better New York. In mandating either the shots, or frequent testing for government workers, Cuomo is following on the heels of California and New York City, which announced similar policies for employees earlier this week.

  • Rep. James Clyburn calls debate over critical race theory a "red herring"

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Wednesday that the current debate over critical race theory is a "red herring" used to avoid addressing systemic racism. Why it matters: Clyburn's comments at an Axios virtual event come amidst a Republican push to ban the teaching of critical race theory —which holds that racism is baked into the formation of the nation and is ingrained in the legal, financial, and education systems.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Unilever rejects boycott movement, CEO tells U.S.-based Jewish groups

    Coming under fire for Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, parent company Unilever sought to assuage concerns of several American Jewish groups, repudiating anti-Semitism and saying Unilever "does not support" the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement. "We have never expressed any support for the BDS movement and have no intention of changing that position,” Jope said.

  • U.S. to ship 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 million to South Africa

    The U.S. government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries - Nigeria and South Africa - as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said. Four million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will go to Nigeria and 5.66 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Africa, the officials said.

  • Biden holds undisclosed White House meeting with leader of Belarusian opposition party

    President Joe Biden met in secret with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of Belarus's democratic opposition party, at the White House on Wednesday.

  • Senate votes to advance bipartisan infrastructure proposal

    Senate votes to advance bipartisan infrastructure proposal

  • Dua Lipa Condemns DaBaby’s Homophobic Rant Amid Calls to Remove Rapper From ‘Levitating’ Remix

    There could be no more “popstars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby,” very soon. The rapper’s recent homophobic rant at Rolling Loud has Lipa rethinking their lucrative collaboration on the “Levitating” remix – and fans dreaming up artists to replace him on the hit track. Lipa, the songstress behind such smash hits as “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules,” took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address comments her former collaborator, DaBaby, made about the LGBTQ community at the Rolling Loud music festival Su

  • Atlanta police officer suspended after video appears to show him kicking handcuffed woman in the head

    Video posted to Instagram purports to show the aftermath of a "domestic incident" in the Summerhill area of Atlanta.

  • McCormick Is Voluntarily Recalling Seasonings in 32 States Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

    Check your spice cabinet ASAP.

  • DeSantis fueled culture war over masks, vaccine. So, of course, Florida leads COVID surge | Opinion

    Here we are again, on pins and needles over the rampant spread of COVID-19 in Florida, a mere two weeks before children start in-person school in some counties.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins, free agent Derek Forbort agree on three-year contract

    The Boston Bruins have made their first move in NHL free agency, reportedly agreeing to sign defenseman Derek Forbort to a three-year contract worth $9 million.

  • Appeals court deals setback to Trump in fraud suit

    Federal judges rejected the former president’s effort to force arbitration in a case alleging misleading marketing for the business services firm ACN.

  • Former President Barack Obama becomes minority owner in NBA Africa

    The NBA is adding a big name to its African initiative.