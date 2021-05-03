Pelosi’s archbishop calls for high-profile catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden bump elbows after he addressed a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden bump elbows after he addressed a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco archbishop has called for high-profile Catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion, a move seen by some as harsh indirect criticism of one of his most well-known parishioners.

In a 17-page pastoral letter, the Most Reverend Salvatore Cordileone wrote: “Because we are dealing with public figures and public examples of cooperation in moral evil, this correction can also take the public form of exclusion from the reception of Holy Communion.”

He added: “When other avenues are exhausted, the only recourse a pastor has left is the public medicine of temporary exclusion from the Lord’s Table. This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it.”

Ms Pelosi, a pro-choice Democrat and high-profile Catholic, has been a supporter of women’s reproductive rights for a long time. During this period she has also been frequently criticised by those who argue that her faith and politics clash.

The debate has intensified since the election of Joe Biden, who’s only the second Catholic president in American history. Fellow Democrat John F Kennedy became the first after being elected in 1960.

The archbishop wrote in a seven-page add-on that he waited to share his thoughts on the issue until after the 2020 election to avoid “confusion among those who would misperceive this as ‘politicising’ the issue”.

Archbishop Cordileone wrote: “Regardless of which political party is in power at a given moment, we all need to review some basic truths and moral principles.”

The Conference of Catholic Bishops will gather in June to decide whether to draft a document on the issue of communion.

While the conference carries some heft, only the Vatican holds actual authority over bishops. Local bishops and their priests hold varying views on how to treat politicians who support abortion rights. Some priests have called for President Joe Biden to be denied communion.

Mr Biden was reportedly stopped from receiving communion at a church in South Carolina while on the campaign trail in 2019, The Morning News reported.

But Catholic leaders in both DC and Mr Biden’s home state of Delaware have long said they won’t deny the president communion because of his stance.

Ms Pelosi appeared on Hillary Clinton’s podcast, on which she blasted Trump supporters for being “willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue”.

She said on the mid-January episode: “There’s one other element that I have been talking about for a long time that gives me great grief as a Catholic. I think that Donald Trump is president because of the issue of a woman’s right to choose. When he signed that paper saying, ‘These are the judges that I will appoint’, that was the dog whistle to the Evangelicals, to the Catholics and all the rest. A woman will not have the right to choose.”

Rev Crodileone responded to Ms Pelosi’s remarks, saying that she “does not speak for the Catholic Church”.

He added: “She also speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed for 2,000 years.”

Cardinal Raymond Burke said in 2013 that Ms Pelosi could be denied communion because she “persists in a grave sin, cooperating with the crime of procured abortion, and still professes to be a devout Catholic”.

In his 1 May letter, Rev Cordileone wrote: “Our responsibility to the rest of the Catholic community is to assure them that the Church of Jesus Christ does take most seriously her mission to care for ‘the least of these,’ as Our Lord has commanded us, and to correct Catholics who erroneously, and sometimes stubbornly, promote abortion.”

When asked in a 2008 interview with C-SPAN if the church gives her “any difficulties”, Ms Pelosi said: “Not really. But I think some of it is regional. It depends on the bishop in a certain region. Fortunately, for me it has not, communion has not been withheld and I’m a regular communicant so that would be a severe blow to me if that were the case.”

The Independent has reached out to Speaker Pelosi and the Archbishop for comment.

Read More

‘Imagine if we gave them a full chance’: Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

Liz Cheney hits back at Donald Trump using “the big lie” to defend his baseless election-fraud claims

Biden lifts Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Singer Halsey puts hillside California estate on market for $2.8 million. Look inside

    The singer and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, are expecting a baby.

  • NY woman charged after attacking flight attendant mid-air — twice

    Off-duty NYPD officer eventually restrains woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Hereditary peers must prove their worth to remain, says new Lord Speaker

    Hereditary peers should prove their worth in the House of Lords to avoid being expelled as part of a slimming-down of the upper chamber, the new Lord Speaker has suggested. Lord McFall is the man perhaps best known for going head to head with the bankers after the 2008 financial crash, taking the Bank of England to task and accusing regulators of "having a sleep at the back of the shop while the mugging was taking place at the front". One commentator likened his grilling of financiers to a "modern day Spanish inquisition", as he hauled officials in front of the Treasury Select Committee and roasted them, in what he now describes as "building a bridge to the public" on what exactly had gone wrong. But Lord McFall believes his most "significant" contribution to political life came ten years earlier on the streets of Northern Ireland after the 1998 Omagh car bombing that killed 29. Lord McFall, then the MP for West Dunbartonshire and a junior Northern Ireland minister, was the first minister on the scene hours after the bomb went off, and witnessed scenes of devastation left by the Real IRA and their exploding Vauxhall Cavalier. "That made a real lasting impression on me," he says. Now, he takes on responsibility of a very different kind. Lord McFall, 76, stepped into the black robes and white collarette of the Lord Speaker on Saturday, taking responsibility for chairing debates in the House of Lords and a key role in Parliament’s wider administration. But he takes office at a torrid time for the Lords, as the chamber comes under attack from opponents who believe it should be significantly reformed - or abolished. Like his predecessor, Lord Fowler, the peer is committed to reforming the Lords and plans to pressurise Boris Johnson to introduce new legislation to reduce the size of the chamber and change the "absurd" election system for hereditary peers. The total number of them is capped by a 1990s compromise which permits 92 to remain in the chamber. Those with hereditary titles can elect one of their number to join the Lords if a sitting hereditary peer retires or dies. On average, hereditary peers contribute less to debates than life peers, but may still claim the £323 allowance on any day they do work for the Lords. Lord McFall says there is not "as much as a Rizla paper" between himself and Lord Fowler, and says he will continue to push for reforms that would require a vote in Parliament and the support of ministers. "I would want to look at it in a holistic way," Lord McFall says of plans to cut down the number of peers by ejecting those who take the ermine by an accident of their birth. "How do we get the size of the House down while affecting all parties - whether the Government, opposition, crossbenchers and Liberal Democrats and religious peers?” he asks, before hinting that those without skills to offer will be first out the door. "In my time as Senior Deputy Speaker, my aim was to use the talents and experiences that exist in the House," he says. "I’m very much aware that in the hereditary, there's an awful lot of talent, whether that be in the business side, the legal side, the diplomatic side, the economic side." The Lord Speaker is impartial in debates, but like the Commons Speaker has responsibility for representing Parliament to the country and Government of the day. A 2019 manifesto commitment by the Conservative Party pledged to look at the role of the Lords in British politics, and Parliament is undergoing its Renovation and Renewal project - a multibillion pound exercise in future-proofing that creates potential for conflict. Plans to move peers from Westminster to York - reportedly supported by some Cabinet ministers - have since been firmly rejected. Nor has the chamber been exempt from "woke wars": a recent report into standards in the Lords has resulted in some peers, including 91-year-old Baroness Boothroyd, being pursued for not undergoing sexual harassment training. The new Speaker acknowledges criticism of the apparently heavy-handed authorities, and says his old friend had "very, very legitimate reasons" for not completing the course, while he hopes the Lords Commissioner makes clear that her health concerns are a "valid" reason for her exemption. But despite his reservations about hereditary members and the ballooning size of the House, Lord McFall does not see the chamber as an anachronism. Rather, it should aspire to be the "best think tank in the country," he says. "One of my aims would be for the House of Lords to be more outward-facing, to demonstrate the range of experience and expertise that there is in the House of Lords, and engage with society even more," he says. That engagement matters especially to him in the context of calls for independence in Scotland, where he still lives, and he believes that the "soft power" of the Lords can be used to get nationalists and unionists around a table and build consensus. Far from the out-of-touch gilded institution its critics describe, Lord McFall believes the Lords can, for the public, become a "solid link between Westminster and themselves". Quoting Woody Allen, he adds: "Ninety percent of success in life is just showing up."

  • Congressional hearing derailed for over 20 minutes as audio from Galaxy Quest plays

    Even after over a year of the pandemic, congressional Zoom snafus haven't gone anywhere. The House Appropriations Committee held a virtual meeting on Monday on energy and water development, but for over 20 minutes, it wasn't easy to make out what anyone had to say on the subject. For a while, audio from at least different movies, including the 1999 comedy Galaxy Quest, could be heard loudly playing. Zoooooom. Appropriations subcommittee just was forced to take a break after Zoom went off the rails, movie clips and disco playing over members' remarks. Happily, it was up long enough to make out that iconic Galaxy Quest line, "By the sons of Warvan, I shall avenge you!" — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) May 3, 2021 What sounded like the 1996 comedy Down Periscope also played before that, meaning a lawmaker attempting to give their opening remarks hilariously did so over the sound of the film's credits song, "In the Navy." The audio from these movies could be heard from literally the moment the hearing began — including while it was explained that participants would be muted when not speaking to eliminate "inadvertent background noise" — and at times it was louder than the actual members. Somehow, the movies continued to stream at full blast for over 20 minutes before a recess was finally taken and the audio fixed. House Appropriations Committee communications director Evan Hollander chalked the incident up to an "issue with the House Recording Studio feed" but said the "hearing itself was free of any disruption." Either way, with virtual Zoom meetings potentially set to soon become a less regular occurrence, for now, we can savor this moment: perhaps the first and last congressional hearing ever to feature audio from both Galaxy Quest and the Kelsey Grammer movie Down Periscope. Put that in the pandemic history books. Someone on this virtual House Appropriations subcommittee meeting was streaming what appears to be Galaxy Quest … for 22 whole minutes. pic.twitter.com/LrI8sMK8Ua — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

  • The melodious origin of ‘swan’ and ‘sonata’

    How is a swan like a sonata? This sounds like the setup for a joke, but it’s more of an etymological riddle.

  • Growth in US manufacturing slowed in April from March high

    Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in April partly due to a snarled global supply chain after hitting a 37-year high in March. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity fell last month to a reading of 60.7. Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding.

  • 45 Photos of the Best Moments in Olympics History

    Whether it's the summer or winter games, the Olympics is a display of skill and sportsmanship that is unmatched by any other event. From record-breaking performances to emotional personal strife, revisit some of the most defining sports accomplishments in Olympic history. After years of being excluded from competition, the 1900 Olympics introduced five events for women—tennis, equestrian, croquet, sailing, and golf.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Editorial: Clamp down on FBI's backdoor surveillance of Americans

    A judge faults the FBI for conducting improper data searches on Americans.

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • 'There are angels everywhere': Montana's Blackfeet Nation donates surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to nearby town in Alberta, Canada

    Hundreds of vehicles lined up for hours for a chance to get a first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

  • Rare Photos of Goldie Hawn When She Was a Young Woman

    Cheers to the days when beautiful celebrities didn't take themselves too seriously.

  • Congress’ top tax man won't be a blank check for Biden

    Rep. Richard Neal has his own list of priorities that could end up squeezing out some of the administration’s proposals.

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • What you need to know about the Epic Games and Apple lawsuit

    Tech analyst Rene Ritchie explains what you need to know about the battle between video game publisher Epic Games and iPhone-maker Apple.

  • US and UK reject reports of imminent prisoner deal with Iran

    The U.S. and the U.K. dismissed reports coming out of Iran that they are thrashing out a prisoner exchange deal with Tehran that could see the imminent release of a British-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and four Americans, among others. Iran was a key topic of discussions Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel