Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing.

The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported.

While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times — Taiwan’s three largest national newspapers — cited unidentified sources as saying she would fly to Taipei and spend the night after visiting Malaysia.

China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned of repercussions, saying its military will “never sit idly by" if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit.

The White House on Monday decried Beijing's rhetoric, saying the U.S. has no interest in deepening tensions with China and “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby underscored that the decision on whether to visit the self-ruled island was ultimately Pelosi’s. He noted that members of Congress have routinely visited Taiwan over the years.

Kirby said administration officials are concerned that Beijing could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps, including military action such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, or flying sorties into Taiwan’s airspace and carrying out large-scale naval exercises in the strait.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged China to “act responsibly” in the event that Pelosi proceeds with the visit.

“If the speaker does decide to visit, and China tries to create some kind of a crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing,” he told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York. “We are looking for them, in the event she decides to visit, to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward.”

China has been steadily ratcheting up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. Threats of retaliation for a visit by Pelosi have driven concerns of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides, that could roil global markets and supply chains.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support. Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the U.S. government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Pelosi kicked off her Asian tour in Singapore on Monday but her purported visit to Taiwan has raised concerns in the region.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong “highlighted the importance of stable U.S.-China relations for regional peace and security” during talks with Pelosi, the city-state's foreign ministry said. This was echoed by Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo, who said stable ties between the two rival powers “are extremely important for the international community as well.”

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides say they are one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is obligated by the Taiwan Relations Act, a federal law, to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Washington’s “One China policy” says it takes no position on the status of the two sides but wants their dispute resolved peacefully. Beijing promotes an alternative “One China principle” that says they are one country and the Communist Party is its leader.

Pelosi is expected to call on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament before adjourning for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bernama said. On Thursday, she is to meet with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo in Seoul for talks on security in the Indo-Pacific region, economic cooperation and the climate crisis, according to Kim’s office. Pelosi is also due to visit Japan, but it is unclear when she heading there.

Recommended Stories

  • Navajos to narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls to 2

    Navajo voters will decide Tuesday which two of 15 presidential hopefuls they want to advance to the tribe's general election. The candidates include incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018. The Navajo Nation is largest Native American reservation in the U.S., spanning 27,000 square miles (69,930 square kilometers) of high desert, forests, wind-swept mesas and mountains bordering New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

  • Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline a major gathering of Republicans in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid that could pit him against his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, according to the host of the event, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan. “The tenants of Faith and Freedom are ingrained into the very fabric of our nation, and I am looking forward to celebrating them surrounded by veterans, first responders, and other patriotic Americans who make our country great!” Pompeo said in a written statement Tuesday provided to The Associated Press.

  • Biden to name FEMA, CDC officials to lead U.S. monkeypox response -AP

    Robert Fenton, acting administrator at FEMA who helped lead mass vaccination effort for COVID-19 in February 2021, will serve as the White House coordinator to head the monkeypox response. Fenton's deputy will be Demetre Daskalakis, the director of the CDC's HIV prevention division, the news agency reported.

  • All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary

    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback on Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt's announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday -Taiwan media

    Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unidentified sources. China has warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if Pelosi were to visit Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. The Liberty Times newspaper said Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday morning before continuing her Asia trip.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Donald Trump for nine weeks after he left the White House, government records show

    Documents released to Insider shed light on what the House January 6 committee's star witness was doing in the weeks after Trump's term ended.

  • China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan

    "The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.

  • Trevor Noah Appalled by Trump’s Ivana Golf Course Burial Tax ‘Scam’

    Comedy Central“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first ex-wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have be

  • U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident

    The United States said Russia was using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "deeply concerned" that the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia was accused of firing shells dangerously close to in March, was now a Russian military base used to fire on nearby Ukrainian forces. "Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be aterrible accident involving the nuclear plant," Blinken told reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

  • CNN’s Zakaria calls Alito’s speech mocking foreign leaders ‘disgusting,’ ‘scandalous’

    CNN host Fareed Zakaria on Sunday slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for what he called a “disgusting” and “scandalous” speech last week criticizing foreign leaders who disagreed with his ruling on Roe V. Wade. Zakaria told Jim Acosta on CNN that Supreme Court justices are supposed to, at the very least, conduct themselves in…

  • As Pelosi starts Asia tour, China warns of military action if she visits Taiwan

    The House speaker hasn't said whether she will, but a government spokesman said China's military would "never sit idly by" if she does.

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

    The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.

  • Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism.“The longer the war goes on, fewer people sympathize with Russia in Ukraine. Those who spoke Russian in everyday life, switch to Ukrainian,” a long-time observer of Ukrain

  • Bipartisan compromise bill would restore abortion rights

    A bipartisan group of senators is pushing compromise legislation to restore abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long shot effort to put a majority of the Senate on the record opposing the decision. While the bill is not expected to pass — and is unlikely to even get a vote — the legislation introduced by two Republicans and two Democrats on Monday is intended to send a signal to state legislatures and the public that a majority of the Senate supports codifying Roe, even if they can’t get the necessary 60 votes to pass it in the 50-50 Senate.

  • Idaho officials waste millions of taxpayer dollars by passing unconstitutional laws

    Before Idahoans go to the ballot box this November, we should be asking our candidates whether they are going to force taxpayers to continue to pay millions of dollars in attorneys’ fees by passing unconstitutional laws and then defending those laws. │ Opinion

  • Manchin secures top Democrats' commitment for troubled pipeline project - media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia senator from Democrats Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the state's pipeline to be completed and "streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure," the news outlet reported, citing Manchin's office. Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

  • Toomey defends burn pit vote, citing ‘false accusations’ by Jon Stewart

    Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Sunday defended his “no” vote on a bill to aid military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits against what he called “false accusations” from comedian Jon Stewart. Toomey, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, called the former “Daily Show” host a “pseudo-celebrity” and…

  • Controversial Saudi Golf Tournament Morphs Into Mini Trump Campaign Event

    Interest in the tournament was lackluster. But chanting Donald Trump fans at his golf course were interested in "four more years."