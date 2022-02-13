Pelosi: "An assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy"

Russian President Vladimir Putin "should pay very close attention to" the unity among the U.S. and allies around severe sanctions that would come should Russia invade Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday.

Why it matters: The speaker's comments during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" come as fears of an imminent incursion, as soon as this week, continue to rise.

"The fact is that we think that an assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy," Pelosi told host George Stephanopoulos. "We understand that the loss of life, the damage, the collateral damage to civilians, to military and the rest are severe."

“If we were not threatening the sanctions and the rest, it would guarantee that Putin would invade," the California Democrat said. "Let’s hope that diplomacy works.”

