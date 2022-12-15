Pelosi attack suspect allegedly planned to target Hunter Biden, Gov. Newsom, and Tom Hanks

Theara Coleman, Staff writer
·2 min read
A view of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house following an attack on her husband.
A view of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house following an attack on her husband. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A San Francisco Police Department official testified that David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, planned to also target the president's son Hunter Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and actor Tom Hanks, CNN reports. The police officer testified that DePape cited "evil in Washington" as the catalyst for his actions.

During a preliminary hearing, San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley testified that in an interview after the attack, DePape told her, "There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton)." He believed politicians were lying and going "from one crime to another crime to another crime," per Hurley's testimony. DePape allegedly planned to kidnap Biden to express his grievances about "all the corruption" in Washington.

The allegations about DePape's plans for other targets came before the judge ruled that the prosecution had presented enough evidence to send DePape's case to trial on state charges. DePape is facing several charges, including assault, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping in connection to the break-in at the House speaker's home. He was also charged with "attempted kidnapping of a US official," per the U.S. attorney's office.

In October, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's house in San Francisco while searching for his wife. Speaker Pelosi was out of town at the time and was not present for the attack on her husband. DePape previously pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges related to the violent attack. The attack sent ripples of fear through Washington, leading to discussions about the growing threat of political violence.

You may also like

What is Donald Trump even doing?

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's call to suspend the Constitution

Ron DeSantis vows grand jury investigation of 'any and all wrongdoing with respect to COVID-19 vaccines'

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of 'evil' in Washington

    The man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified Wednesday. The suspect, David DePape, broke into the couple's San Francisco home Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that prosecutors had shown enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward with a trial on the state charges, including attempted murder.

  • Police testify about attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband

    (Reuters) -A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect in the assault hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October. Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing for suspect David Wayne DePape, 42, played a recording of Paul Pelosi's 911 call during the hearing and showed video of the attack from police body cameras, USA Today reported. "My partner said, 'Drop the weapon' .... He started to pull the hammer, Mr. Pelosi let go and the man lunged and hit Mr. Pelosi in the head," San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney testified on Wednesday, adding the House speaker's husband was struck "very hard," according to the USA Today report.

  • ‘I hope he hasn’t died in vain’: Staff sergeant arraigned at Parris Island in Marine’s death

    Senior drill instructor does not enter a plea in death of Pfc. Dalton Beals.

  • MJF Retains AEW World Championship On AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

    MJF steals the win at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. […]

  • Why oil may no longer be ‘the dominant fuel in the world,’ according to one analyst

    Citi Global Head of Commodities Research Ed Morse joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss energy and oil prices, short-term supply, Russian oil uncertainty, and the outlook for energy and oil markets.

  • Pelosi hammer attack: California judge rules enough evidence against David DePape for trial

    David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in October, will go to trial after a judge ruled sufficient evidence was presented in court.

  • GOP operative who allegedly kicked a dog hired as top aide to new congressman

    Brandon Phillips was arrested last month on a charge of animal cruelty. In 2016, he resigned as Donald Trump's Georgia state director after his criminal history was revealed.

  • UK government takes measures to ease penicillin shortages

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Thursday announced it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat Strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low. "The increased demand for the antibiotics prescribed to treat Strep A has meant some pharmacists have been unable to supply the medicine shown on the prescription," health department minister Will Quince said in a statement. "These Serious Shortage Protocols will allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of penicillin, which will make things easier for them, patients, and GPs (doctors)."

  • Anti-Abortion States Were Already Failing Pregnant People Before Roe Was Overturned, Study Says

    States that banned or severely restricted abortion access this year already had elevated maternal and infant mortality rates, according to a new report. Researchers at the Commonwealth Fund, an independent foundation that aims to address healthcare inequity, analyzed public data from a number of sources to determine the quality of maternal and infant healthcare in […]

  • Biden signs historic same-sex marriage bill at White House

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage. Hundreds of people gathered on the White House South Lawn to commemorate the Respect for Marriage Act becoming law. "Today is a good day," Biden said as he took the podium after Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • COVID origins 'may have been tied' to China's bioweapons program: GOP report

    Republican House Intelligence Committee members allege in a report that there are indications that COVID-19 could be tied to China’s biological weapons research program.

  • DeSantis cementing anti–public health position ahead of 2024 with calls for vaccine grand jury and shadow CDC

    Republican governor of Florida — prospective top challenger to Donald Trump, the sole declared 2024 presidential candidate — does not spell out what wrongdoing he hopes to uncover.

  • Trevor Noah To Return As Host Of 2023 Grammy Awards

    Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for his third consecutive year. Noah will serve as master of ceremonies for the the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at Los Angeles’ Cryto.com arena. “I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” […]

  • Disney investor sues for internal records related to 'Don't Say Gay' feud with Gov. DeSantis, say reports

    Walt Disney Co. investor Kenneth Simeone has filed a lawsuit seeking internal company records related to Disney's feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by Bloomberg. The suit (case No. 2022-1120, Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co.) was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in Wilmington. It's the latest to happen related to the feud between the state and Disney, Central Florida's largest employer, that may do away with the self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District created more than 50 years ago.

  • Vanderbilt poll: Support in TN for Trump drops, popularity of abortion access rises

    A Vanderbilt University poll also outlined policy splits within the GOP, in addition to a rise in overall support for some abortion access.

  • Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories

    Josh Kovensky, investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on text messages received by Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in which an alarming number of elected Republicans demonstrate an unhinged faith in bizarre explanations for Donald Trump's 2020 defeat.

  • Superintendent says student safety a priority as board considers administrators’ defense

    Greg Baker said Bellingham staff working to “look for opportunities for improvements” in district policies related to student reports of sexual assault and harassment.

  • Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail

    STORY: The ruling, set to go to an appeal, comes just six months ahead of scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections, in which Imamoglu has been mooted as a potential strong challenger to Erdogan. A main opposition presidential candidate has not yet been chosen.Imamoglu, from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was tried over a speech after 2019 local elections in Istanbul when he said those who annulled the vote were "fools." The charge carried a maximum prison sentence of four years.

  • Wall Street may get much worse in 2023 before getting better

    Wall Street's mini-rebound since mid-October has recovered some of the index's sharp losses from the first 10 months of the year. Many analysts expect stocks to end 2023 at least around this range, if not a bit higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops hiking interest rates in order to get high inflation under control. Consider Morgan Stanley, which says the S&P 500 could drop all the way to a range between 3,000 and 3,300 during the first three months of the new year.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives asked Bahamas prison if he could get vegan meals there: report

    Relatives of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have called the prison where he is being held in Nassau, Bahamas, to ask if he could get vegan meals delivered, a report says.