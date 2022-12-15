Pelosi attacker’s list included Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom, cops say

The man accused of bashing Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer also planned to attack Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, police said Wednesday.

David DePape, 42, appeared in San Francisco Superior Court for a preliminary hearing, where authorities went into intense detail about the Oct. 28 attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

Prosecutors previously said DePape planned to attack multiple people, but the other targets remained nameless until Wednesday’s hearing. According to one officer’s testimony, the alleged attacker had a lengthy agenda.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton),” DePape told Lt. Carla Hurley, according to her testimony. “Honestly, day in, day out, they are lying. They go from one crime to another crime to another crime.”

DePape used the hammer to break into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in the early hours of Oct. 28, police said. He then woke a sleeping Paul Pelosi and demanded to know, “Where’s Nancy?” according to investigators.

The House Speaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Her husband managed to call 911, and cops arrived to find him and DePape struggling over the hammer.

Paul Pelosi told police that DePape threatened him by saying, “I’m not going to surrender, I am here to fight. If you stop me from going after people, you will take the punishment, instead,” according to Hurley’s testimony. “I can take you out, I can take you out.”

DePape then managed to gain control the hammer and strike Pelosi in the head, knocking him unconscious, police said. The officers tackled and arrested DePape at the scene.

He faces multiple federal and state charges connected to the attack, including attempted murder and burglary. DePape has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and remains held without bail.

