Pelosi will back Adam Schiff in California Senate race if Sen. Dianne Feinstein bows out

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will endorse Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to assume the Senate seat still held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein if the senior lawmaker does not seek reelection.

“If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support. If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi said in a statement shared by Schiff’s Senate campaign.

Though Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator, has not yet announced plans to retire, candidates are already vying for her seat. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., was the first to announce a bid.

Dig deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California Senate race: Pelosi will back Schiff if Feinstein retires