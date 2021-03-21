Pelosi baited Republicans by collecting positive news coverage about Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal from their districts

Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
Pelosi Feb
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Speaker Pelosi's office collected positive news coverage of Biden's stimulus in Republican districts.

  • Pelosi's team published PDFs of the front pages alongside the Republican rep. for each district.

  • "Republicans are desperately trying to change the subject," wrote Pelosi's office.

The office of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, published a series of blog posts showcasing positive news coverage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan from newspapers in districts represented by Republicans who voted against the bill.

The House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package in early March without Republican support. Biden signed the bill on March 11.

"Republicans are desperately trying to change the subject, but American Rescue Plan relief is front page news across Republican-held congressional districts," Pelosi's office said in a blog post on Saturday.

One front page, from The Shreveport Times, read: "Biden's Rescue Act delivers $1.7B locally."

Pelosi's office on Saturday posted a front-page PDF of that newspaper and six others in a blog post titled "Someone Should Rescue House Republicans from American Rescue Plan Front Pages." The blog noted that the Shreveport, Louisiana, newspaper came from the district of Rep. Mike Johnson, who voted against the bill.

Pelosi's office added red boxes around the stories that seemed to demonstrate positive local news coverage of the stimulus bill.

In Omaha, Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald led with a story that said: "Nebraska will reap billions in stimulus." Pelosi's office noted that the newspaper was in Congressman Don Bacon's district.

In Congressman Fred Keller's Pennsylvania district, The Daily Item's headline read: "Area schools likely to split $49M from relief fund."

"Ala. schools get +$4B," read the headline in The Decatur Daily, in Rep. Mo Brook's Alabama district.

In Rep. Russ Fulcher's Idaho district, The Lewiston Tribune said, "Idaho governor: Long-term projects a priority."

The Times Herald in Rep. Lisa McClain's Michigan district wrote: "Biden's COVID stimulus sending $63M to St. Clair County govs."

And in Rep. Ted Budd's North Carolina district, the News & Record said: "Input sought for federal money."

The blog posted by Pelosi's team on Saturday added to several others posted throughout the week. On Tuesday, Pelosi's office said Republicans "must hate" reading local papers.

"The American Rescue Plan that they unanimously voted against is overwhelmingly popular and has earned praise from local outlets across the country for the help it's bringing to their local communities," said the blog post.

