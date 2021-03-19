Pelosi: Biden has border situation under control

Democrats who long blistered the Trump administration's hard line immigration policies are suddenly in a tough political bind but Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the "Biden administration has this under control." (March 19)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: I think that the administration is pulling this thing under control. And I think it's important to know that. The difference between the attitude toward the people and the children is so different in just these two months versus what happened in the past four years.

The Biden administration has this under control. It will take-- it has changed, and it'll take some time. But it is values-based, humanitarian in its aspects, pragmatic in how-- with a plan to get things done, and not just a diversionary tactic on the part of the Republicans, because they are bankrupt of ideas on how to improve the lives of the American people.

In the spring, more people do come. So there will be more, as there are now. But they have to know, as the president has said, don't come. And how can we address the challenges in their country so that they stay home? But since they are coming, they fall in different categories. And the administration has plans in place to take care of the children in a much more humane way than before, and that means that we have to have more facilities, more beds, and the rest.