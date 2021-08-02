Biden urges landlords to pause evictions as White House scrambles for solutions to extend moratorium

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Two days after a federal moratorium on evictions expired, President Joe Biden's administration scrambled Monday to find a solution, urging landlords to hold off on evictions and calling on states and cities to pursue their own policies to keep renters in their homes.

The White House said the administration asked the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention on Sunday to "consider once again" using executive action to extend the moratorium. But the CDC still believes it lacks the legal authority, even for a targeted moratorium affecting only areas where COVID-19 cases are increasing the most.

"The president has not only kicked the tires, he has double-, triple-, quadruple-checked," said Gene Sperling, a White House senior adviser who is overseeing Biden's American Rescue Plan implementation.

Biden has faced a growing backlash from progressive Democrats after the Democrat-controlled House adjourned for recess last week without taking action on a bill that would have renewed the moratorium. It comes as the rise in the coronavirus delta variant has stoked new fears about a resurging pandemic.

In rare discord with his own party, Biden faced new pressure to act after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders on Sunday urged the White House to extend the moratorium despite legal concerns.

Over the past year, the CDC extended the moratorium meant to help Americans struggling to pay rent during the pandemic three times. But the White House now says only Congress can extend the evictions freeze after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the CDC overstepped its authority when it created the policy.

More: AOC blames Democrats for letting eviction moratorium expire, says Biden wasn't 'forthright'

"The president’s focus is for us to do everything within our power, or I should say everything within anyone's power, to help prevent unnecessary and avoidable, and painful, evictions," Sperling said.

President Joe Biden says he&#39;s proud of his administration&#39;s efforts to cut childhood poverty.
President Joe Biden says he's proud of his administration's efforts to cut childhood poverty.

Instead of evicting tenants unable to make their payments, the White House urged landlords to hold off for 30 days and seek federal emergency rental assistance to be compensated. Biden and Democrats have called attention to $46.5 billion approved by Congress this year for rental assistance that state and local governments have been slow to spend.

Biden also called on all states and cities to enact their own moratoriums on evictions for the next two months. One out of every three renters behind in their rent live in states that already have protections against evictions during the pandemic. "The rest of the states should follow course by also extending eviction moratoria," the White House said.

The White House also urged utility providers to avoid cutting off services for those behind in payments by accessing emergency rental aid. And at the request of Pelosi, the Biden administration said it will examine why states and cities have failed to distribute rental assistance.

More: Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium, despite last-minute effort

The federal moratorium, put in place during the pandemic, was credited with keeping more than 2 million renters in their homes. Eleven million Americans are behind on their rent during the pandemic.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and several other progressive lawmakers have camped outside on the U.S. Capitol steps since Friday to call for the House to reconvene to take action to extend it.

Biden made his first public appeal for Congress to take action to extend the moratorium last Thursday – just two days before it was set to expire and one day before the House was set to adjourn for its August recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have called it a &quot;moral imperative&quot; to keep&#xa0;people from being evicted from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have called it a "moral imperative" to keep people from being evicted from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders said in a joint statement that action was needed and "it must come from the administration" as they called on the White House to immediately extend the moratorium.

Pelosi and her colleagues said the virus remains a threat, calling it a "moral imperative" to keep people from losing their homes. But they said "it is clear" the evenly divided Senate won't extend the eviction moratorium, making any effort from the House insufficient and putting the onus on the Biden administration.

"As we urge the White House to act, please note that Congress will work to address any vulnerability to the CDC identified by the courts," Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats on Monday.

More: Biden asks Congress to extend eviction moratorium 'without delay' as expiration looms

In a ruling June 29, a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court allowed the federal eviction moratorium to remain in place through the end of July. But Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he provided the fifth vote only because the freeze was about to expire on its own and said any further extension would require congressional authorization.

Although the White House has deferred to Kavanaugh's position, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out challenging it.

"The president has not given up the option of legal action," she said.

Last week, Psaki said that given the spread of the delta variant, the president "would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC" to further extend the eviction moratorium but "unfortunately" the court made clear this option is no longer available. She called on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium "without delay."

Over the weekend and into Monday, Democrats expressed frustration over inaction on a policy that is popular with their base.

"Somebody dropped the ball," Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told NBC News. "It could have been on our end or the president's end. But millions of Americans face eviction, a cruel and devastating experience for many families."

More: 'A lot of people will be displaced': Tenants prepare for end of federal eviction moratorium

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a leading progressive Democrat, said House Democratic leadership had an opportunity to hold a vote on extending the moratorium last week, but "there was frankly a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote."

"We have to really just call a spade a spade," she said in an interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "We cannot in good faith blame House Republicans when Democrats have the majority."

The congresswoman also singled out the White House for not being clear about its position until it was too late.

"We asked the Biden administration for their stance, and they were not being really forthright about that advocacy and that request until the day before the House adjourned," she said. "The House was put into a needlessly difficult situation."

Contributing: John Fritze. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eviction moratorium: Biden White House scrambles to extend relief

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House says it has been unable to find way to extend eviction moratorium

    Citing a Supreme Court decision issued in late June, the White House said it was unable to unilaterally extend the moratorium for evictions.

  • The White House doubles down and says it can't extend the eviction ban without Congress

    The Biden administration said it considered renewing the eviction moratorium a day after it expired. They face mounting pressure from Democrats.

  • CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which protected millions of Americans behind on their rent from being tossed out of houses and apartments, expired at midnight on Saturday, with Congress failing to renew it as Biden had asked. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier on Monday pressed Biden to have his administration renew the ban without congressional action.

  • Pelosi turns tables on White House, urges eviction ban extension

    The lapse of the moratorium this weekend meant millions of tenants around the country faced the risk of losing their homes.

  • New Jersey issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state healthcare and prison workers

    New Jersey announced a vaccine mandate for its front-line healthcare and prison workers that will go into effect next month.

  • Schumer Schedule for Infrastructure Bill Hits Potential Obstacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week hit a potential obstacle from a surprising source when a key Republican announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and would quarantine for 10 days.South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of 10 Republicans who helped negotiate the infrastructure package and provided crucial votes to move it forward in the Senate, said he was tested on Monday after experiencing flu-like symptoms on Sa

  • No, Black people, there is no white supremacist scheme behind the COVID vaccine

    Sometimes when I think about white supremacy I think about that scene from The Godfather where all the mob bosses […] The post No, Black people, there is no white supremacist scheme behind the COVID vaccine appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Will Undergo Surgery: 'Doctors Are Very Optimistic'

    "I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked," said the comedian, who urged fans to complete regular medical check-ups and to get the COVID-19 vaccine

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Kanye West Offered Free Adult Entertainment While Staying at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    Adult XXX company CamSoda is offering Kanye a chance to make his cinderblock room just a bit more comfy, with a complimentary “Elite VIP” CamSoda account.

  • House Leadership calls on White House to extend eviction moratorium

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of House Democratic leadership have called on the White House to extend the eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend. Ms Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Majority Whip James Clyburn and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark asked the White House to extend the eviction moratorium until 18 October, 2021.

  • Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Makes Olympic History as First Transgender Woman to Compete in Games

    New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender female athlete at the Olympics. But she isn’t the only transgender competitor at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

  • It’s time to worry about Joe Biden and voting rights

    The fight for our democracy is the greatest issue we face as a people. Is the president in the foxhole with us?

  • Protesters stick 'eviction notice' on Nancy Pelosi's California home as moratorium expires

    Around 40 activists protested outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and called on her to push for an extension to the federal eviction moratorium.

  • Pelosi ‘hopeful’ Biden will extend eviction moratorium

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is ‘hopeful’ the Biden administration will revive an eviction moratorium after White House officials released a statement they are seeking legal authority to extend it.

  • Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters pushed deeper into the southern Afghan provincial capital of Lashkargah on Monday and closed in on government buildings, a senior official said, as the insurgents pressed a rapid advance. Heavy fighting was raging close to the National Directorate of Security, the prison and the police headquarters in the main city in Helmand province, the government official said, asking not to be named. Taliban fighters have moved in on three provincial capitals in the last few days and seized territory nationwide since Washington said it planned a complete withdrawal of troops by September.

  • Cubs, Nationals will always have 2016 and 2019

    There was something particularly poignant about the fact that the Washington Nationals hosted the Chicago Cubs this past weekend. Washington traded Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Daniel Hudson, three players who made key contributions when the Nationals won the World Series two years ago. The Cubs executed a similar teardown, parting with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez, who etched their names into Chicago lore when they helped the team end its 108-year title drought in 2016.

  • China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission increased disclosure requirements for initial public offerings of Chinese companies amid nearly a $1 trillion share selloff last week.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it said in a statement Sunday, after the U.S. regulator said it would require Chinese companies seekin

  • Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

    Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard. Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

  • MLB betting: NL MVP, Cy Young races wide open following Jacob deGrom injury

    At the MLB All-Star break, Jacob deGrom was the betting favorite for both the MVP and Cy Young.