Pelosi calls on McCarthy to condemn 'vile' Trump attack on Capitol Police

Pelosi calls on McCarthy to condemn 'vile' Trump attack on Capitol Police
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Ferrechio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Republican leaders must condemn new attacks on the Capitol Police and a “threat” from former President Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers, an aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday.

Pelosi spokeswoman Robyn Patterson criticized a “vile” statement Trump issued Wednesday in which he condemned the shooting death of Ashley Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who leaped through a glass window near the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A police officer guarding the lobby shot and killed Babbit, who was unarmed.

“I spoke to the wonderful mother and devoted husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “We know who he is. If that happened to the 'other side,' there would be riots all over America, and yet, there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side. The Radical Left haters cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!”

VICTIM OF BOTCHED POLICE RAID WHO SUED CHICAGO SAYS SLAIN OFFICER SHOWED HER 'RESPECT'

The Capitol Police have not publicly identified the officer, who appears to be a member of the plainclothes security detail.

Patterson called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn the statement from Trump and a few other GOP lawmakers who have criticized the shooting of Babbitt. McCarthy, a California Republican, remains a Trump ally and recently visited the former president at his New Jersey golf club.

“These attacks are disgusting, wrong, and a wholly unacceptable way to treat the men and women who went through hell to protect our democracy from armed insurrectionists,” Patterson said. “It’s long overdue for Minority Leader McCarthy to get off of his hands and stand up to the members of his conference and party who have been terrorizing the brave officers that saved the lives of countless workers, staff, journalists and Members on January 6th. It is no less than these heroes deserve.”

Patterson cited a comment from Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, who has said repeatedly that he believes Babbitt was executed.

Gosar said in a July 6 statement that the Justice Department should identify the officer who shot Babbitt.

“It is unjust to sweep Ashli’s death under the rug by merely saying she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, as so many have,” Gosar said. “Her life mattered. We do not allow the execution of citizens by street 'justice' in our country. We have rejected vigilantism and police abuse for generations.”

More than 100 police officers were injured in the Capitol riot. One officer died from a stroke days later, and four other officers since then have taken their own lives.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Democrats have convened a select committee to investigate the riot and appointed two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, to the panel. Both GOP lawmakers blame Trump for inciting the riot by claiming the election was rigged in Joe Biden’s favor and calling on his supporters to protest the certification of Biden’s victory in the House and Senate.

“The former President’s threat against a U.S. Capitol Police officer is only the latest in a long line of vile Republican attacks on the officers who risked their lives to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” Patterson said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, Law Enforcement, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Capitol Building, U.S. Capitol Police, Riots, 2020 Elections

Original Author: Susan Ferrechio

Original Location: Pelosi calls on McCarthy to condemn 'vile' Trump attack on Capitol Police

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump calls officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt a "murderer"

    Former President Trump issued a statement Wednesday criticizing law enforcement who responded to the Capitol insurrection and praising Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while participating in the riot.Why it matters: Babbitt was one of five people to die as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that caused some $500 million in damage to the building and resulted in the arrests of hundreds of people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Trump calls police officer who killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt a murderer: 'We know who he is'

    Trump said Babbitt "was murdered at the hands of someone who should have never pulled the trigger of his gun."

  • Pelosi's office rips into Republicans for 'terrorizing' Capitol police after Trump called officer a 'murderer'

    Pelosi's office called on McCarthy to "get off of his hands and stand up" to Republicans who've been maligning Capitol police.

  • ‘That officer’s life is in danger’: Trump accused of risking safety of person who shot Ashli Babbitt

    ‘I am alive today and my colleagues are alive because he had to make that fateful decision,’ California representative says

  • Rules of engagement: Lenient plea deals are off the table for some Capitol riot defendants

    Defense attorneys told Insider that veterans, police officers, and riot defendants who entered lawmaker's offices will receive felony charges.

  • First person linked to 'Three Percenters' to plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot

    A New Jersey woman on Monday became the first person associated with the "Three Percenters" militia to agree to plead guilty to a charge related to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. A plea hearing for Rasha Abual-Ragheb, a Lebanese-born resident of Fairfield, New Jersey, was scheduled for Aug. 23, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols told prosecutor Michael Liebman and defense lawyer Elita Amato during a brief hearing on Wednesday. An FBI agent said in an affidavit that in November 2020, a Facebook account under the name Rasha Abu participated in online chats "involving the New Jersey chapter of the American Patriot 3%."

  • Biden picks Damian Williams for top federal prosecutor job in Manhattan

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated veteran prosecutor Damian Williams to be the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, which would put him in charge of one of the most high-profile federal prosecutor offices in the country. Biden also announced seven other U.S. attorney nominations, including the Eastern District of New York as well as the Eastern and Western districts of Virginia. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Williams would become the first Black man to oversee https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-sdny/schumer-urges-three-black-nominees-for-top-u-s-attorney-jobs-in-new-york-idUSKBN2BF2ME the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

  • China says crackdown on business to go on for years

    The five-year plan comes soon after a major clampdown on several big technology and education firms.

  • White Man Gets Up to 10 Years for Shooting at Car Full of Black Girls After Trump Rally

    A white man who shot into a car full of Black teenage girls after a Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

  • AMC shares volatile after earnings, movie deal

    Meme stock AMC went on a wild ride Tuesday as the Reddit-darling packed a lot of plot twists into its quarterly update including talk of accepting bitcoin for a night at the movies.First – its earning report….which came in better than expected.Thanks to the return of big-budget Hollywood blockbusters "F9: The Fast Saga" - the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise and "Godzilla vs. Kong", along with upward vaccination rates, movie fans started to return to the theaters, resulting in a 19 percent jump in quarterly sales. It still was a money-losing quarter though - with ticket sales still way down from 2019 levels. AMC is looking to limit those losses going forward by striking a deal with Warner Brothers for an exclusive window of 45 days before any of its studio movies can be viewed at home.For all of 2021, Warner Bros. has simultaneously released all of its movies - like this past weekend's debut of "Suicide Squad" in theaters and on its streaming service HBO MAX. AMC is also possibly looking to capitalize on its meme-stock status by working on a potential deal to team up with another meme stock – GameStop. AMC said it is exploring the idea of using a portion of the theater to sell merchandise.And that's not all. AMC said it will have technology in place by the end of the year to take bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and purchases at the concession stand.The theater operator is looking for ways to transform the horde of tech-savvy small investors who have defended the stock on the trading forum Wall Street Bets into exclusive customers – and sees bitcoin as a tool as it waits for the box office to fully recover.Investors seemed to have some trouble following all the different story lines – after an initial jump of roughly six percent, shares were down in late Tuesday trading.

  • Taika Waititi says his Star Wars movie feels "very me"

    The “Taika Waititi Star Wars movie” has been one of those concepts floating around the pop culture ecosystem for a few years now, a ball of hypothetical potential that might or might not end up ever actually paying off into a real, viewable film. It started way back when (i.e., 2017), when LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy voiced her hope for the Hunt For The Wilderpeople director to lend his talents to that galaxy so long ago and far away. It’s evolved since then, though, through Waititi’s increasin

  • Ted Cruz Suggests Biden Administration ‘Persecuting’ Some Capitol Rioters

    Some people who stormed the building were “simply expressing their peaceful support for a political party different from that in power," the senator said.

  • Anti-Vax Radio Host Marc Bernier Hospitalized With COVID-19

    Right-wing radio host Marc Bernier, who has spoken out at length against the coronavirus vaccine, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The longtime Florida-based commentator was admitted to a Daytona Beach area hospital on Saturday, a top official at his radio station, WNDB, confirmed to the Daytona Beach News Journal on Monday. “I don’t have an update on him at this point, other than he has been hospitalized,” Mark McKinney, the station’s operations director, told the outlet. Bernier had been s

  • Versatility could be key to Brandon Knight making Cowboys’ roster, spot on game days

    Brandon Knight has the ability to play multiple spots. The question is does he play them well enough to earn a spot on a stacked Cowboys offensive line. If he can make the club, he might have a specific role carved out already. | From @CDPiglet

  • Dominion says OAN's 'expert mathematician' who claimed to prove election fraud had a job 'setting up swing sets'

    While Ed Solomon claims to have uncovered an election conspiracy, Dominion says he doesn't have a math degree.

  • Afghanistan war: Taliban back brutal rule as they strike for power

    Afghanistan's ex-rulers still back brutal punishments, the BBC finds as it goes behind Taliban lines.

  • Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube after controversial claims about masking

    The Kentucky senator is banned from uploading new videos for seven days. It’s the second time one of his videos has been deleted from the site.

  • US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passes Senate

    The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

  • Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing well, so why is he getting another MRI?

    Prescott hopes to play in the Cowboys’ third preseason game and says he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.

  • Trump appeals ruling that U.S. House can see financial records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee. In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge. Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.