Pelosi calls on McCarthy to condemn 'vile' Trump attack on Capitol Police

House Republican leaders must condemn new attacks on the Capitol Police and a “threat” from former President Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers, an aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday.

Pelosi spokeswoman Robyn Patterson criticized a “vile” statement Trump issued Wednesday in which he condemned the shooting death of Ashley Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who leaped through a glass window near the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A police officer guarding the lobby shot and killed Babbit, who was unarmed.

“I spoke to the wonderful mother and devoted husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “We know who he is. If that happened to the 'other side,' there would be riots all over America, and yet, there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side. The Radical Left haters cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!”

The Capitol Police have not publicly identified the officer, who appears to be a member of the plainclothes security detail.

Patterson called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn the statement from Trump and a few other GOP lawmakers who have criticized the shooting of Babbitt. McCarthy, a California Republican, remains a Trump ally and recently visited the former president at his New Jersey golf club.

“These attacks are disgusting, wrong, and a wholly unacceptable way to treat the men and women who went through hell to protect our democracy from armed insurrectionists,” Patterson said. “It’s long overdue for Minority Leader McCarthy to get off of his hands and stand up to the members of his conference and party who have been terrorizing the brave officers that saved the lives of countless workers, staff, journalists and Members on January 6th. It is no less than these heroes deserve.”

Patterson cited a comment from Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, who has said repeatedly that he believes Babbitt was executed.

Gosar said in a July 6 statement that the Justice Department should identify the officer who shot Babbitt.

“It is unjust to sweep Ashli’s death under the rug by merely saying she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, as so many have,” Gosar said. “Her life mattered. We do not allow the execution of citizens by street 'justice' in our country. We have rejected vigilantism and police abuse for generations.”

More than 100 police officers were injured in the Capitol riot. One officer died from a stroke days later, and four other officers since then have taken their own lives.

Democrats have convened a select committee to investigate the riot and appointed two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, to the panel. Both GOP lawmakers blame Trump for inciting the riot by claiming the election was rigged in Joe Biden’s favor and calling on his supporters to protest the certification of Biden’s victory in the House and Senate.

“The former President’s threat against a U.S. Capitol Police officer is only the latest in a long line of vile Republican attacks on the officers who risked their lives to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” Patterson said.

