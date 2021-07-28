Pelosi calls McCarthy a 'moron' in clash over Capitol mask mandate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron” on Wednesday in response to a reporter who asked her about McCarthy's suggestion that the decision late Tuesday night by Congress's top physician to reinstate a mask mandate indoors on the House side of the Capitol wasn't based on science. Later at a press conference, Pelosi said, “To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think, is not wise.”