Pelosi calls raising the debt ceiling a bipartisan responsibility

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.

The big picture: Republican lawmakers insist they won't vote for a bill to raise the debt ceiling, arguing Democrats have the tools to deal with the deficit on their own since they control the White House and Congress.

"The debt limit is a shared responsibility, and I urge Congress to come together, in that spirit, on a bipartisan basis as it has in the past to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Pelosi said.

