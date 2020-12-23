Pelosi calls Trump out on veto, says he can back Democrats and get new cheques ‘done by Christmas Eve’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reads papers as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 20 December 2020 ((Reuters))

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged President Donald Trump to convince senior Republicans to agree to $2,000 (£1,477) stimulus cheques, after he said he wants the current $600 (£443.64) figure more than tripled before he signs the coronavirus relief bill.

On Tuesday night, Mr Trump posted a video to Twitter, in which he criticised Congress for only including stimulus cheques worth $600 for US citizens earning less than $75,000 (£55,454) a year.

President Trump then indicated that he will not sign the coronavirus relief bill until he is happy with the deal. If He does not sign the relief bill into law by Monday than the US government will shut down.

“Mr President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments!” Ms Pelosi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve!” the House speaker added.

Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

More follows…