Pelosi: Children can thrive with new gun laws

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "children can thrive" with the passing of new gun control laws. (March 11)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: Today on the floor, we go to that fourth place, a safe environment in which our children can thrive, by passing the background check legislation. It's hard to imagine legislation being more popular than the rescue plan-- 75%, whatever. This legislation, background checks-- closer to 90% bipartisan support across the country, receiving the support of gun owners, hunters, and the rest.

They've all had to do a background check. Why shouldn't others? A drumbeat created by the people out there, the survivors of gun violence. We told them we're not resting until we get this job done. And today, we're taking a giant step in that direction for the children.

And as I say about these members of Congress, if you're afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this-- the political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children and the fear that they have of this.

