Pelosi Implores Divided Democrats to Go Slow on Impeaching Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi used a closed-door meeting Wednesday with House Democrats to push back on growing pressure to open impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump, relying on some of her closest allies to bolster her position to let the investigation play out.

Senior Democratic committee chairmen were split on how to respond to Trump’s complete defiance of congressional subpoenas. Richard Neal of Ways and Means and Elijah Cummings of Oversight and Reform urged calm, backing Pelosi’s fact-finding mission. Maxine Waters of Financial Services and John Yarmuth of the Budget Committee are among those saying Trump has already committed impeachable offenses.

“I think the speaker is right on this,” Cummings said of impeachment. “We have to bring the American people along on this and it has to be bipartisan.”

Dealing with Trump -- and with the Democrats who vehemently oppose him -- has been the biggest challenge of Pelosi’s speakership, and no question is more urgent than whether his actions could merit his removal from office. As she brought her members together Wednesday for an update on the House’s investigations, Pelosi said they had a “respectful sharing of ideas,” and that is is important to “follow the facts.”

Yet some Democrats, including Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee, said they were left unsatisfied by this “orchestrated” display of unity.

“She had her leaders come up, which is what you’d expect -- all very orchestrated,” Cohen said, referring to presentations by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. Cohen said he and other stood up to say House Democrats have a constitutional responsibility to open an impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi, who is also scheduled to meet with Trump and other Democrats on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure proposals, has warned that impeachment is an incredibly divisive process that could backfire on her party and motivate Trump’s base ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

A vocal minority, including Waters and freshmen like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has long been calling for Trump’s impeachment, with even more urgency since Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released. But until this week, that talk had been relatively isolated.

Some Democrats are arguing that beginning the impeachment process would serve to inform the American people about Trump’s questionable behavior as described in the Mueller report. California Democrats Jackie Speier, a Pelosi ally and a member of the Intelligence Committee, said the House should conduct an impeachment inquiry but not send the findings to the Republican-led Senate.

"How many people have read the Mueller report?" Speier asked, suggesting not many. "This would be about laying it all out for the American public."

Yarmuth also backed this strategy to use an impeachment inquiry to shed light on Trump’s actions.

“We need in this Congress not necessarily to expel the president but to call attention to the threat he poses to our way of life,” Yarmuth told CNN Wednesday.

The Wednesday meeting was called after McGahn said he wouldn’t testify at the House Judiciary panel on Tuesday, and Democrats appeared to be split over the next steps. On Tuesday, Judiciary members scrapped a post-hearing press conference when they couldn’t agree on what to say, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"I think that we are probably going to wind up there,” at impeachment, Karen Bass, a Democrat on the Judiciary panel and chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told reporters after the hearing. "I don’t know if that is today; I don’t know if we might be forced to act very soon." She added that the House needs to speed up its investigation of Trump to counter the legal obstacles the administration is staging.

Democrats aren’t keeping a formal whip count, and one Judiciary Committee Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, said this isn’t an issue where the most votes should win.

“I would say that there are arguments for doing it, but we have to agree collectively," said Raskin, who said he recently changed his mind in favor of launching an inquiry.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, a senior Judiciary panel member, offered a more cautious approach. She told reporters Tuesday that in the next two days she will introduce a resolution to authorize the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether there are sufficient grounds to launch an impeachment inquiry -- in other words, an investigation into whether there should be an impeachment investigation.