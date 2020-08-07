    Advertisement

    Pelosi: Democrats want biggest possible number on coronavirus UI benefit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats seeking a deal on new coronavirus legislation want to lock in the largest enhanced unemployment benefit they can for millions of Americans who have been made jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    After publicly calling for talks with the White House to resume on Friday, Pelosi told MSNBC: "We have insisted that we get the biggest number possible for that enhancement."

    Up to now, Democrats have specifically demanded a resumption of the $600 a week unemployment benefit that expired at the end of July. In recent negotiations, White House officials have offered a $400 a week compromise, while Senate Republicans have called for cutting the benefit to $200 a week.


    (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

