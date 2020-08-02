Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx

Tim O'Donnell

Politico reported Friday that, while in a closed-door meeting last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx "the worst," accused her of spreading disinformation, and told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows she believes they're in "horrible hands."

ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Pelosi about the incident on Sunday's edition of This Week. Pelosi didn't confirm or deny the report, but she maintained her criticism of Birx, albeit less directly. Pelosi told Raddatz that she believes it's President Trump who is spreading disinformation about the pandemic, but since Birx is his appointee, she's entangled in the situation either way.



Birx apparently didn't want to get involved in a running feud with the speaker, however, and instead complimented her tenure when asked about Pelosi's reported comments.



