Pelosi effort to rein in Trump on Iran renews war powers debate

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic House of Representatives are set to debate and vote on a war powers resolution later this week to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran, all members of Congress will receive classified briefings from senior Trump administration officials on Wednesday.

Those all-Member sessions follow a "Gang of Eight" briefing for the top congressional and intelligence committee leadership slated for Tuesday as many lawmakers question the legality of the president’s orders to target Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Since the Jan. 2 strike, the administration has attempted to justify its actions through two broad resolutions authorizing the use of military force that were enacted two decades ago but nevertheless have been used by three U.S. presidents to justify dozens of military operations across the region.

Democratic pushback

Pelosi said that a classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress last week “raises more questions than it answers” and prompted “serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran – complaining that Congress and the American people “are being left in the dark about our national security.”

“The Trump Administration’s provocative, escalatory and disproportionate military engagement continues to put servicemembers, diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger,” Pelosi, D-Calif., stated. “This initiation of hostilities was taken without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran, without the consultation of the Congress and without the articulation of a clear and legitimate strategy to either the Congress or the public.”

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is also leading a similar effort in the Senate, although its prospects for passage in the upper chamber are minimal considering broad GOP support for the president’s actions.

What do the existing authorizations of the use of military force say?

2001 AUMF for Global War on Terror (S.J. Res 23) – approved September 18, 2001: “To authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States.”

Section 2 of the resolution explains that the president “is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.”

2002 AUMF against Iraq (H.J. Res. 114) - approved October 16, 2002: “To authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against Iraq.”

Section 3 of this resolution specifies that the President “is authorized to use the Armed Forces of the United States as he determines to be necessary and appropriate in order to — (1) defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq; and (2) enforce all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq.”

Under the subsection titled “Presidential Determination,” the resolution directs the president to explain why diplomacy alone won’t “adequately protect the national security” of the U.S. against the “continuing threat posed by Iraq,” and that acting militarily “is consistent” in taking “necessary actions against international terrorist and terrorist organizations, including those nations, organizations, or persons who planned, authorized, committed or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.”