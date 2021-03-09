  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pelosi ‘excited’ to pass American Rescue Plan Act

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories. (March 9)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: It's a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation, which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis.

My praise right now goes to the president of the United States, Joe Biden. This is the Biden American Rescue Plan. It will be followed by the American Recovery Plan. And it's about just that, saving lives and livelihoods, and giving people hope for the future. His presidency does just that. This legislation is a reflection of his values.

JOHN YARMUTH: We have come together as a party in the Congress to do something monumental, but something that also clearly reflects our values as a party, a commitment to using government to improve the lives of as many people as possible.

NANCY PELOSI: It's hard for us to understand how the Republicans can vote against this bill because it has such an impact on their constituents. Our members are well aware of that, and also the value, the intellectual excellence of what is in the legislation. So we feel pretty confident about it, and we thank you for your attention to our I'm so excited, I just can't hide it kind of attitude. Thank you.

Recommended Stories

  • House to vote Wednesday morning on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

    The House will hold its final vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday morning, after passing a procedural motion on Tuesday with a vote of 219-210. The Senate approved its version of the bill, called the American Rescue Plan, over the weekend. While it has many of the same key elements as the measure first passed by the House, like sending $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, there are some big changes, including the removal of an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The bill is expected to pass the House along party lines, with President Biden saying he will sign the legislation as soon as it hits his desk. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyAnchorman Roger Mudd dies at 93How Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash

  • U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

    The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.

  • How Democrats' COVID-19 relief bill will affect Americans across income brackets, in one chart

    The Tax Policy Center broke down how the Democrats COVID-19 relief bill, which will likely be signed into law this week by President Biden, will affect Americans across income brackets in one easy-to-read chart on Monday. In its analysis, TPC compared the American Rescue Plan's expected tax relief to that of the 2017 Republican-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which also passed through the Senate along party lines with a simple majority vote thanks to a procedural tool called budget reconciliation. This time around, the vast majority — nearly 70 percent — of the tax benefits from the ARP will go to low- and moderate-income households, which includes those making $91,000 per year or less. Nearly half of the TCJA cuts, on the other hand, went to the top 5 percent of earners, which that year included those who made more than $308,000. Distribution of tax changes in the American Rescue Plan Act vs. the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, via @howard_gleckman https://t.co/B2XVhUpvhc pic.twitter.com/YY9a7OZQ9i — Tax Policy Center (@TaxPolicyCenter) March 8, 2021 Overall, the ARP's $3,000 average tax benefit is almost double the average tax cut from the TCJA, in large part because of the next round of stimulus checks that will be sent directly to individuals, which the TPC analysis says will trim household taxes by about $2,300. Read the rest of the analysis here. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyAnchorman Roger Mudd dies at 93How Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash

  • One in three Americans on unemployment benefits struggle to pay for food, housing - survey

    Nearly a third of U.S. households receiving unemployment benefits are struggling to cover routine expenses such as food, housing and medical treatment, according a survey published by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday. The findings of the Census Bureau's experimental Household Pulse Survey, conducted from Feb. 3-15, underscore the hardships wrought by the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. About one in 10 households reported using unemployment checks to meet spending needs during the survey period.

  • House expected to pass coronavirus relief bill Wednesday morning

    The House is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Wednesday morning, the next wave of COVID-19 relief. Maya MacGuineas, the President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on economic recovery.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Manchin downplays filibuster reform comments, criticizes Democrats for lack of bipartisan efforts

  • WWE Network move to Peacock part of very busy spring for WWE

    World Wrestling Entertainment is used to making headlines this time of year leading up to WrestleMania. Two major moves will happen over the next six weeks — the WWE Network’s move to Peacock on March 18, along with the search for a new home for the ThunderDome, which is where “Raw” and “Smackdown” are being held due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Network was launched in February 2014 and was ahead of its time because it changed its business model from relying on pay-per-view events in favor of an OTT (streaming media) service.

  • Why Is Congress Refusing to Do Its Job in Person?

    Emergency powers, we are always told, will be reserved only for emergencies. During earlier stages of the pandemic, the House of Representatives considered a landmark rules change to allow members to vote “by proxy” (i.e., a member physically present in the House chamber voting on behalf of a member not present). House Democratic leadership was clear at the time: “The changes that we are talking about here aren’t permanent. . . . These are temporary, to be used only during this pandemic. Once it is over, we go back to working side by side and in person.” Skeptical of this claim, Republicans united in opposition to the proposal. Not a single Republican voted in favor of House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proxy scheme, and in fact, 161 Republicans — nearly 82 percent of the conference in the 116th Congress — joined a lawsuit filed by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy arguing against the constitutionality of proxy voting. Our skepticism has proven warranted. Proxy voting was set to terminate after 45 days, but Speaker Pelosi extended the practice through the end of the 116th Congress, and it was again permitted by the rules governing the 117th Congress. But both constitutional and practical concerns should bring an end to a practice that has outlived its emergency usefulness, and now threatens to contribute to congressional weakness. Some of the problems with proxy voting are constitutional. One of our several concerns includes the fact that lawmakers cannot be counted “present” during official House business if they are not physically in the Capitol. Another defect of proxy voting is that designating a proxy constitutes an unconstitutional delegation of voting power to another member. As my colleagues and I argued in the lawsuit, “the Congress of the United States has never before flinched from its constitutional duty to assemble at the Nation’s Capital and conduct the People’s business in times of national peril and crisis. So it was for more than two centuries. Until now.” In addition to these constitutional concerns, there are practical problems with proxy voting. First, proxy voting concentrates even more power in the hands of House leadership. Under proxy rules, a single member can represent up to ten others by proxy — meaning the House majority could unilaterally pass legislation with only 20 members present. Second, proxy voting sends the clear signal that Congress cannot lead by example during the pandemic. While businesses across the country have been forced to shut down and workers have been separated into arbitrary “essential” and “nonessential” buckets, Congress effectively declared itself to be nonessential by allowing proxy voting. Third, members of Congress are abusing proxy voting and lying in the process. The rules governing proxy voting made clear that members could only designate a proxy if they were “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber” due to “the public health emergency.” Yet members have voted by proxy simply to pursue extracurricular activities, such as attending space launches. By the end of the 116th Congress, 186 members — and almost 75 percent of the Democratic caucus — had designated a proxy at least once. At the start of 2021, with proxy voting still allowed, Republicans also began to sacrifice principle to convenience. Moreover, Democrats have used the concept of “Committee Work Weeks” to conduct virtual committee hearings while Congress is not in session. The result is that Congress is set to be in session for less than 110 days in 2021 — at least 20 days fewer than any previous session of Congress since 2013. That “emergency” pandemic measure now looks increasingly like a permanent practice, even though vaccines have been available to members of Congress since mid December and infections are down across the nation. Unfortunately, many members of Congress would welcome permanent proxy voting. The dirty secret of the institution, as Yuval Levin of the American Enterprise Institute has put it, is that Congress is weak because its members want it to be weak. Power in Congress used to be concentrated in committees, where chairmen exercised a vise-like grip over their respective jurisdictions. Members who worked hard and conducted the unglamorous but vital work of legislation and oversight rose through the ranks and accumulated prestige. Now, power and prestige are more likely to come from inflammatory tweets, punchy TV hits, or Instagram-video views. Attaining C-list political-celebrity status has become more important for many members than conducting oversight and considering legislation. Proxy voting pours kerosene on this trend of Congress becoming merely a media and fundraising platform. Consider when members choose to vote by proxy. Most members of Congress return to their district over the weekend, so work weeks are punctuated by “fly in” and “fly out” days. On fly-in days, members are 10 percent more likely to vote by proxy than during the middle of the week. On fly-out days, proxy-voting utilization is 22 percent higher. This was on full display last month, when more than a dozen of my Republican colleagues signed proxy forms certifying that the pandemic kept them from their duties in Congress, only to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on the same day that Nancy Pelosi jammed a $1.9 trillion monstrosity of a bill through Congress. Many of these members were past critics of proxy voting or parties to the lawsuit against the practice. Thus, the mendacity of the Democrats produces an equal and opposite reaction from the Republicans. We must end proxy voting before it ends Congress. Today, I will be introducing legislation to change House rules and eliminate proxy voting. This is a rescue mission not only for Congress as an institution, but also for the Republican Party in particular. In the aftermath of losing control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, Republicans must offer more than opposition to Democratic overreach. We must regain America’s trust by providing a positive, unifying vision for the country. We cannot provide that by chasing celebrity. We must put in the hard legislative work to develop solutions that can reverse rising health-care costs, get our children back to school (and fix schools that are failing to educate our children), and unify the free world against the Chinese Communist Party. All of this implies a necessary prior step: We must show up for work, in person. Because the diminishment of Congress and the Us Weekly–ization of its members is an emergency, one that allows the executive branch to wield emergency powers on a permanent basis. If we do not show up for work, this emergency will get worse. We cannot restore Congress’s role as the dominant branch of government — and by extension reduce the power of the federal government — if we do not restore the physical presence of members of Congress. It’s time to end proxy voting.

  • You didn't ask Alex Trebek about his youth unless you wanted to learn he dated your aunt

    Alex Trebek, late Jeopardy! host and international treasure, wrote about his life in a memoir released last summer. Of course, no single book can encompass a person in their totality and—as happened to a woman who long wondered if a family rumor about Trebek was true—having an opportunity to ask them specific questions can lead to surprising results.

  • Coronavirus stimulus: What you need to know about unemployment benefits

    Americans who are jobless or were at some point in 2020 would benefit from this round of relief if the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal is passed.

  • Cavani unhappy in England, eyes South America return - father

    Manchester United's Uruguay international striker Edinson Cavani is unhappy in England and wants to finish his career in South America, his father told media in Argentina on Tuesday.

  • Bills OL Mitch Morse restructures contract

    Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse restructured his contract with the team.

  • Biden administration seeks to restore migratory bird protections

    The move is President Joe Biden's latest effort to swiftly roll back his predecessor's four-year legacy of energy and environmental deregulation. In a statement, the Interior Department said it rescinded the 2017 legal opinion issued under then-President Donald Trump that reinterpreted a century-old statute, allowing companies that accidentally kill migratory birds to escape prosecution. The memo was part of Trump's broad effort to loosen regulatory restrictions on business, particularly energy development.

  • Senators who voted against a $15 minimum wage represent three-quarters of the workers who would benefit, study says

    A new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds 24 million workers who'd benefit from a $15 minimum wage are in states where senators voted no.

  • House prepares to pass $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

    The Biden administration needs nearly every Democratic vote for the president's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Nancy Cordes shares what the White House is doing to keep Democrats on board.

  • Insider Sells Shutterstock's Shares

    A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Tuesday, March 9 showed that Silvio Peter sold 5,164 shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) at an average price of $87.00. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Shutterstock Inc. to 24,577 shares. Shutterstock was trading 5% higher from the previous closing price. The Importance of Insider Transactions Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision. Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain." Important Transaction Codes Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEx-Dividend Date Insight: Shutterstock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, says she'll never give up 'hope' justice will be served in son's death

    The legendary rapper's friends Damion "D-Roc" Butler and Wayne Barrow celebrate his life 24 years after his murder.

  • Fed chair Powell predicts inflation won't remain above 2% this year

    U.S. Treasury yields surged higher on Thursday, even gaining ground in overseas trading overnight, with the benchmark 10-year note yield rising to 1.58% after Fed chair Jerome Powell again declined to show concern about rising yields.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he said: Powell stuck to the script he has laid out in recent weeks.During an interview at the Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit, he said some price pressures are likely to emerge, but will likely be transitory and look higher because of “base effects” — the difference between last year’s deeply depressed levels and this year.Powell added that he doesn’t expect the economy to get back to full employment or for inflation to remain sustainably above 2% this year.“There’s just a lot of ground to cover before we get to that,” he said. Even if the economy sees “transitory increases in inflation … I expect that we will be patient.”Watch this space: Powell's comments on inflation expectations were especially interesting given the current state of the market's inflation expectations.“We’re very mindful and I think it’s a constructive thing for people to point out potential risks. I always want to hear that,” Powell said.“But I do think it’s more likely that what happens in the next year or so is going to amount to prices moving up but not staying up and certainly not staying up to the point where they would move inflation expectations materially above 2%.”Reality check: Breakeven rates, which measure investors' expectations for inflation in coming years, show 5-year, 10-year and 30-year inflation expectations all materially above 2% now.The 5-year breakeven inflation rate reached 2.45% on Wednesday, the highest it has been since 2008.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Parents could start getting up to $300 monthly payments per child by July — here’s how

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes provisions that increase the child tax credit to $3,000 per child ages 6-17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 for the tax year 2021.

  • Aldi Is Selling Cajun Crab Dip That’s A Perfect Snack For Seafood Lovers

    There's never a bad time for dip!