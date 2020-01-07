McConnell Says Pelosi Holding Trial Hostage: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House returns Tuesday from its holiday break amid the continuing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over how and when to conduct President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Here are the latest developments:

McConnell Says Pelosi Holding Trial Hostage (10:48 a.m.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to create a “pretrial hostage negotiation” to let the House control the way the Senate runs the impeachment trial.

“House Democrats say they’re waiting for some mystical leverage” from Pelosi’s decision to withhold the impeachment articles passed by the House, said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, on the Senate floor. “I have trouble seeing where the leverage is.”

Democrats want the GOP-led Senate to agree to call several current or former top Trump officials to testify in the Senate, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said he’s willing to testify if subpoenaed.

McConnell reiterated that the template for Trump’s trial should be the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, in which each side presented its case before senators decided whether to hear testimony.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he and McConnell “have very different ideas about what it means to conduct a fair trial.”

“Trials should be informed by witnesses and documents,” the New York Democrat said. An acquittal of Trump would be meaningless if it came after a “sham trial,” he said.

“Mr. President, if you believe you’ve done nothing wrong, you have nothing to be afraid of from witnesses and documents,” Schumer said.

Pelosi Faces Decision on Trial Standoff (6 a.m.)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is returning to Washington, where she must decide when or whether to send the two impeachment charges to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that chamber can’t proceed until it receives the articles.

Democrats want a commitment that the Senate will agree to call several current and former top Trump administration officials to testify about the president’s actions related to Ukraine.

One of those officials, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, bolstered the Democrats’ argument on Monday when he said he would testify if he’s subpoenaed. That could complicate McConnell’s plan for swift proceedings with no witnesses.

The 47 Democrats would need support from at least four Republicans to get the majority vote to order a subpoena. No Senate Republican has said he or she would vote to subpoena Bolton or any other witness.

Mitt Romney of Utah came the closest, saying, “I’d like to hear what he has to say” but adding that “time will tell” if he’ll vote with Democrats for Bolton to appear. -- Billy House

