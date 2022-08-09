  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pelosi: FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago shows 'no person is above the law'

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the FBI sweep of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate shows that no one in the United States is above the law — not even a former president.

"We believe in the rule of law. That's what our country is about," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "And no person is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States."

Pelosi's comments came hours after the news that the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's private club and residence in south Florida late Monday, enraging Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

Nancy Pelosi in front of the U.S. Capitol in a screenshot from the Today show.
Nancy Pelosi appears on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday. (NBC)

According to multiple reports, the raid was related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. In May, a federal grand jury began investigating whether Trump had mishandled top-secret documents, including taking 15 boxes of material to the Florida resort.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social, his social media website. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by the Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

A police vehicle and officers are see outside the entrance to a home at night.
Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to launch an investigation into the Justice Department's decision to raid Trump's home — if Republicans take back control of the chamber in the upcoming midterm elections.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department," McCarthy said in a statement, adding: "Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

Asked about McCarthy's promised probe, Pelosi said, "Whatever the leader is saying is probably idle," because she believes Democrats will retain control of the House this fall.

An outside shot of Mar-a-Lago.
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. (Marco Bello/Reuters/File)

Pelosi, who recently returned to Washington, D.C., after a controversial trip to Taiwan, said she did not know much about the FBI raid and learned about it from a news alert on her cellphone.

"It will be interesting to find out exactly what the warrant was," she said, "but, again, we can only speculate."

The New York Times and Washington Post reported Monday evening that the raid appeared to be centered on material Trump took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

    Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Florida residence.

  • The GOP Suddenly Wants to Defund Law Enforcement After Feds Raid Mar-a-Lago

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene whined that defunding the Department of Justice would "completely cut out of their budget the ability to persecute Republicans"

  • The consequences Trump could face for mishandling White House records

    The Presidential Records Act governs the record-keeping responsibilities of presidents, but legal experts have said Trump may have violated other laws.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Mocked For Struggling With Basic Legal Concepts

    Twitter users remind the House Judiciary GOP that no one is supposed to be above the law.

  • AP Explains: FBI searches Trump's Florida estate

    The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter. (Aug. 9)

  • Lara Trump says former president 'as shocked as anybody' by FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

    On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, with guest host Will Cain, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared and spoke about the FBI raid at the former president’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The raid was reportedly in search of classified documents that were taken when leaving office. “Have you spoken to the former president?” Cain asked. “How is he doing? What is the attitude of the family?” “I have spoken to my father-in-law,” Trump answered, “and I gotta tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody.” In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago, but there were still documents missing, despite Mrs. Trump’s claim of cooperation. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been — everybody’s been cooperating,” Trump said. “Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI, with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” Mrs. Trump also incorrectly stated that the former president had the authority to take the documents, when in doing so he violated the Presidential Records Act. “My father-in-law, as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, Will, to take from the White House,”Trump said. “And again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way.”

  • FBI agents organization defends work after search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home - live updates

    The FBI Agents Association defended the agency's work against GOP claims that its search of Donald Trump's home were politically motivated.

  • Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI

    Former President Donald Trump said that Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by a large group of FBI agents on Monday. Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. Catherine Herridge reports.

  • Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

    The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

  • FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reported investigation into classified documents

    Former President Donald Trump is under investigation for reportedly taking 15 boxes of materials, including classified documents, to Florida from the White House.

  • FBI searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (Aug. 9)

  • FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago And Republicans Are Fighting For Their Lives

    On Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and needless to say, the former president was anything but pleased.

  • Spotlight shines brightest on Wisconsin during Tuesday slate of party primaries

    Trump-endorsed candidate for governor mines Mar-a-Lago search on Monday by the FBI for advantage in tight Wisconsin Republican primary.

  • Iggy Azalea Announces She’s ‘Coming Back’ to Music: ‘Cry About It’

    The rapper previously vowed to step away from music after releasing her 2021 album 'The End of an Era.'

  • Pelosi dismisses GOP probe of DOJ as ‘idle’ threat

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is dismissing Republican threats of an investigation into the Department of Justice (DOJ) as an “idle” warning the day after the agency’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Asked during an interview with NBC’s “Today” Tuesday morning about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) threat the night before, Pelosi predicted…

  • White House says 'Remain in Mexico' policy is over

    The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

  • Abortion in focus in Wisconsin, Minnesota midterm primary voting

    A week after Kansas voters firmly rejected an attempt to restrict abortion, the issue will play a key role in Wisconsin and Minnesota midterm primaries on Tuesday as Republican candidates for governor vow to ban the procedure if elected. In Wisconsin, the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to run for governor on Nov. 8, construction magnate Tim Michels and Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, say they will enforce a 19th-century abortion ban that has prompted providers to stop offering the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the nationwide right in June. The contest between Kleefisch and Michels is the latest proxy battle between Donald Trump and more moderate Republicans.

  • Groups picket after Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided

    The FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, leading to demonstrations of protestors as well as supporters overnight.

  • The GOP’s Response to the FBI Searching Trump’s Home: Destroy Faith in Rule of Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyOn August 8, 1974, an American constitutional crisis thankfully came to an end–President Richard Nixon announced from the Oval Office that he was resigning the presidency at noon the next day.Forty-eight years later to the day, America is on the cusp of a new and potentially more terrifying constitutional crisis: one actively incited by Donald Trump and his allies in the Republican Party.It’s little surprise that the former president responded to yest

  • Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Comedian Ellie Taylor joins line-up

    The Mock the Week and Ted Lasso star is the ninth contestant to be announced for the BBC One contest.