Pelosi gavels Congress for Electoral College vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gaveled in a historic joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. (Jan. 6)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: As the House comes to order for this important, historic meeting, let us remind that each side, House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, each have 11 members allowed to be present on the floor. Others may be in the gallery. This is at the guidance of the officiating attending physician and the sergeants-at-arms. The gentlemen on the Republican side of the aisle will please observe the social distancing and agree to what we have-- 11 members on each side-- so that we [AUDIO OUT] responsibilities to this chamber, to this responsibility, and to this House of Representatives.

Please exit the floor if you do not have an assigned role from your leadership. You can share with your staff if you want to have a few more, but you cannot be that close together [AUDIO OUT] floor of the House with that many people in here. And I thank the Senate and the [AUDIO OUT] by the rules.

Let's go. Let's just start.

[BANGS GAVEL]

OK.