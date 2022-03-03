Pelosi on heckling of Biden during SOTU: Boebert, Greene should 'shut up'
- Nancy PelosiSpeaker of the United States House of Representatives
- Marjorie Taylor GreeneAmerican politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia
- Lauren BoebertAmerican politician
- Lindsey GrahamAmerican politician
During her weekly press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a question about the repeated outbursts by Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Pelosi said, "I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: 'Shut up.' That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up."