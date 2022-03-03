Pelosi on heckling of Biden during SOTU: Boebert, Greene should 'shut up'

Axios

At least half a million children have become refugees in the week since Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to UNICEF data released on Thursday.The big picture: UNICEF warned that the the humanitarian crisis could soon become "one of Europe's largest refugee crises since the Second World War." Overall, more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in the last week, according to the UN refugee agency.