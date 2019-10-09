Pelosi hits back over letter and warns Trump: 'You will be held accountable'

The leader of congressional opposition to Donald Trump has declared that his attempts to stall an impeachment inquiry will prove futile, warning the US president: “You are not above the law.”

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, said Democrats intend to move full speed ahead with their investigation despite the White House declaring it illegitimate, pushing the US towards a constitutional crisis.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to Pelosi and other Democratic leaders on Tuesday: “Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the executive branch [White House] cannot be expected to participate in it.”

Cipollone’s eight-page missive objected that the House did not formally vote to begin the impeachment inquiry, breaking with precedent set in the inquiries into Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. It also accused investigators of denying Trump due process, including the right to see evidence and cross-examine witnesses, and threatened to end White House cooperation with Congress on important oversight matters.

The letter set the stage for a historic clash between the executive and legislative branches of the US government. Pelosi, who announced the impeachment inquiry last month after it emerged that Trump pressed Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden, delivered a scathing response.

“The White House letter is only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy, and to insist that the president is above the law,” she said. “This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections.”

The speaker added: "The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the president's abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction. Mr President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable."





Article 1 of the United States constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to initiate impeachment and the Senate the sole power to try impeachments of the president. A president can be impeached if they are judged to have committed "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors" – although the constitution does not specify what “high crimes and misdemeanors” are.

The process starts with the House of Representatives passing articles of impeachment. A simple majority of members need to vote in favour of impeachment for it to pass to the next stage. Democrats currently control the house, with 235 representatives.

The chief justice of the US supreme court then presides over the proceedings in the Senate, where the president is tried, with senators acting as the jury. For the president to be found guilty two-thirds of senators must vote to convict. Republicans currently control the Senate, with 53 of the 100 senators.

Two presidents have previously been impeached, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Andrew Johnson in 1868, though neither was removed from office as a result. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before there was a formal vote to impeach him.

Trump aides have begun honing their approach after two weeks of what some allies have described as a listless and unfocused response to the inquiry. The letter appeared to put the emphasis on political rebuttal rather than structured legal argument – signalling a new strategy to counter the impeachment threat by openly defying Congress’s right to investigate the president for high crimes and misdemeanours.

The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, said: “President Trump is right to call out this rushed process because Democrats refuse to protect the transparency and basic fairness that have been integral to previous impeachment proceedings.”

But the letter was widely scorned by political analysts and legal experts. George Conway, a lawyer married to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, tweeted: “I cannot fathom how any self-respecting member of the bar could affix his name to this letter. It’s pure hackery, and it disgraces the profession.”