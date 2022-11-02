Pelosi home break-in caught on security cameras
The break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was captured by security cameras that Capitol Police can access at any time, sources told CBS News. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
The break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was captured by security cameras that Capitol Police can access at any time, sources told CBS News. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
No security alarm went off during the break-in, CBS News learned, even after the suspect broke the glass on a rear door to the house.
As the Supreme Court begins deliberating the future of affirmative action, a growing coalition of Asian American students is trying to get across a message.
A massive lawsuit even a billionaire can't ignore: A look at the civil case against the Trumps and their business by the New York attorney general.
The Medical Devices Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently met to review the reported inaccuracy of pulse oximetry in patients with darker skin. The meeting conducted on Tuesday was aimed at providing relevant insights and recommendations while the FDA conducts its evaluation of pulse oximeters’ accuracy and overall performance. During the meeting, members of the Anesthesiology and Respiratory Therapy Devices Panel looked into the devices’ reported inaccurate readings associated with skin color.
A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Investigators said the man shot his daughter’s boyfriend in a storage shed, then moved his body using a sled.
Linda Ronstadt speaks about the effects of progressive supranuclear palsy, the rare brain disorder that took away her ability to sing
The attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has drawn new scrutiny from one Bay Area lawmaker who says she has serious questions about the safety of the people in the presidential line of succession.
A White House tweet taking credit for the upcoming big cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits has drawn a clarification from Twitter.
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and giving a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, according to an unsealed federal complaint. Meanwhile, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats.
Alexa just turned 8! To celebrate, get massive discounts on the Blink video doorbell, Fire TV stick, Echo Show smart display, Echo Dot and more.
Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York, The New York Times reported. ”We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs."
You may not need research to convince you that racism exists in the housing market, but those who weren’t sold may now have the proof they’ve been waiting for. The Biden administration recently asked the Federal Housing Finance Agency to release 47 million appraisal reports to the public for the first time. And the researchers who analyzed them found clear evidence of racial disparity in home values.
The suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi allegedly told him that it was the "end of the road" for him after he broke into the couple's San Francisco residence.
Several beloved attractions at Universal Studios are set to permanently close in a few months, the resort announced Tuesday evening.
Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating. The Oklahoma City-based company topped Wall Street third-quarter profit estimates this week, bolstered by higher natural gas prices which averaged $6.955 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) - a 43% increase from a year ago. Like most oil and gas firms, it is grappling with steep cost increases for materials and labor.
Universal Studios will close five attractions in its KidZone area in January, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday evening. But the long-standing E.T. Adventure ride will remain in operation, the resort confirmed. Going away will be Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet. Their last day of ...
More trouble for Daniel Snyder?
Love it or hate it, it's coming up: Daylight saving time. Get ready to "fall back" at 2 a.m. EST Nov. 6, when Florida residents set clocks back 1 hour