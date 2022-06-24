Pelosi’s husband charged with DUI over May collision in California

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was charged with two alcohol-related driving misdemeanors Thursday stemming from a collision last month in Napa County, California.

The county district attorney’s office issued a criminal complaint against Paul Pelosi, 82, for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%.

A blood sample taken after the collision May 28 showed Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, the district attorney's office said in a news release. The legal limit in California us 0.08%.

Pelosi could face up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, fines and fees. He could also be required to complete a court-ordered class.

Under state law, authorities can decide whether to file the charges as misdemeanors or felonies.

"Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges," the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in the release. "This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries."

According to a California Highway Patrol report, Pelosi was trying to cross State Route 29 in Oakville when a 2014 Jeep struck the 2021 Porsche he was driving.

Pelosi’s attorney, Paul Kramer, said last month that Pelosi was headed home from a gathering.

“Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville,” Kramer said in a statement. “He left that party at 10:15 PM Saturday, to drive to his home a short distance away. He was alone in his car.”

Pelosi is scheduled to be arraigned in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 3.

NBC News has asked Nancy Pelosi's office for comment. Last month, spokesperson Drew Hammill said, “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter, which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”