Pelosi on impeachment: ‘This isn’t about politics’

The last time Rep. Nancy Pelosi appeared at a Monitor Breakfast, in March 2017, she made news: She said she would have retired to California if Hillary Clinton had won the election.

“I have grandchildren to love,” said the then-leader of the minority House Democrats.

“It was really shocking that somebody like Donald Trump could be president of the United States,” Ms. Pelosi said, expressing concern about preserving the Affordable Care Act. “But anyway, that motivated me to stay.”

Now-Speaker Pelosi could not possibly have imagined what she was in for. Two-plus years later, the most powerful woman ever in American politics is locked in a battle royal with a president like no other over the future of American democracy.

Speaking at a Monitor Breakfast Wednesday, Ms. Pelosi referred repeatedly to the U.S. Constitution and the role of Congress and the courts in checking presidential power.

“We intend to live up to our responsibilities to protect the Constitution when it comes to the checks and balances on the presidency,” Ms. Pelosi said. “This is an important time for our country.”

She also ruled out a congressional censure of President Donald Trump as an alternative to impeachment proceedings. “I think censure is just a way out,” Ms. Pelosi said, calling it “a day at the beach for the president, or at his golf club, or wherever he goes to get that complexion.”

“If the goods are there,” she said, “you must impeach.”

So far, Ms. Pelosi has been holding firm against rising sentiment – though still a minority – within the House Democratic caucus to launch an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump for alleged obstruction of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But, she added, “I feel no pressure from my members to do anything, and I have no pressure on them to do anything. This isn’t about politics. It isn’t about partisanship. It’s about patriotism to honor the Constitution of the United States.”

Ms. Pelosi’s current role is one she has been training for, unwittingly, in her 32 years in Congress, rising from backbencher to speaker – twice. She is a master tactician and a partisan with a gracious manner and a spine of steel, standing up not just for herself but for her branch of government.

She’s also in her late 70s, but that’s not stopping her. In fact, her age and gender may both be a plus. Mr. Trump too is in his 70s, and so they are peers. And like other women in Mr. Trump’s life, Ms. Pelosi “is attractive and knows how to ‘hold a camera,’” says Gwenda Blair, a Trump biographer. “She’s a grown-up. She exudes significance.”

Since regaining the House gavel in January, Ms. Pelosi has shown increasing willingness to go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump. She outlasted him during the record-long government shutdown and more recently triggered his fury – including prompting a walkout from a meeting on infrastructure – after coolly accusing him of a “cover-up” amid congressional investigations.

For Ms. Pelosi, the attacks by Mr. Trump are doubly beneficial. Republicans grit their teeth every time the president takes the bait, saying that he hurts his image. And within the speaker’s famously fractious House caucus, her increasingly pointed rhetoric toward the president buys her time to hold off on a formal impeachment inquiry, which she opposes for now.

The collapse of the once-cordial Trump-Pelosi relationship bodes ill for getting things done. Budget negotiations are at an impasse, risking another government shutdown in the fall. More broadly, Mr. Trump has said he won’t work with Democrats on any legislation while investigations of him continue.

As recently as last November, Mr. Trump was praising Ms. Pelosi as “tough and smart” and telling reporters, “I like her. Can you believe it?” He had spared her a demeaning nickname, presumably a show of respect. Now she’s “nervous Nancy,” “a disaster,” and “a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

The name-calling is a sign Mr. Trump doesn’t want to appear weak, says a Republican close to the White House.

“Now, you’ll notice ‘nervous Nancy’ has become more frequent since the prison comment,” says the Republican, a reference to Ms. Pelosi’s reported closed-door statement to senior Democrats that she’d rather see Mr. Trump in prison than impeached.