Pelosi on insult to women's intelligence: 'Exists in many forms around here'

At her weekly press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked what she thought about comments made by Michigan Republican House candidate John Gibbs, which reportedly were that women don't have the characteristics to govern and that the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, turned the U.S. into a totalitarian state. Pelosi described the comments as "outrageous" and said she doesn't think that many members of Congress would subscribe to that, but that "the insult to women's intelligence is one that exists in many forms around here."