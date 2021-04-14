Biden accepts Pelosi's invitation to address Congress in late April

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
President Biden has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the White House confirmed Tuesday night

Why it matters: This will be Biden's first speech to both the House and Senate since taking office.

For the record: A White House official noted in a statement the president's address will take place "the night before his 100th day in office," per a pool report.

  • Details on the Capitol's plans were not immediately available.

What she's saying: "When you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way.' Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!," wrote Pelosi, announcing the invitation earlier Tuesday.

  • "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Of note: "Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both gave their first addresses in February of their first years in office," Politico writes.

Yes, but: Biden's address is likely look different from a traditional joint session as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the White House.

