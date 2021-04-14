Biden accepts Pelosi's invitation to address Congress in late April

President Biden has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the White House confirmed Tuesday night

Why it matters: This will be Biden's first speech to both the House and Senate since taking office.

For the record: A White House official noted in a statement the president's address will take place "the night before his 100th day in office," per a pool report.

Details on the Capitol's plans were not immediately available.

What she's saying: "When you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way.' Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!," wrote Pelosi, announcing the invitation earlier Tuesday.

"In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Of note: "Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both gave their first addresses in February of their first years in office," Politico writes.

Yes, but: Biden's address is likely look different from a traditional joint session as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

