Pelosi invites Biden to give his first address to joint session of Congress

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·1 min read
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night formally invited President Joe Biden to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28.

It would fall on Biden's 98th full day in office as the president looks to claim progress during his first 100 days, a benchmark historically for the presidency.

In a brief letter to the president, Pelosi asked Biden to "share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has previously indicated Biden's first joint session address – which fulfills a constitutional requirement – could look different than past addresses because of precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

All senators and House members of both parties, as well as Supreme Court justices, typically pack the House chamber for State of the Union and joint session presidential speeches. It's unclear what steps could be taken.

Biden's debut presidential speech to Congress will fall significantly later on the calendar than previous presidents, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who both addressed Congress for the first time in February.

More: Feds on guard for domestic extremists targeting Biden's address to Congress

Biden's presidential term began with heightened security at the Capitol following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and coincided with the Senate's impeachment trial of Trump. Democrats in Congress spent the next several weeks working to pass Biden's COVID-19 relief bill.

The White House has not said whether Biden has accepted the invitation.

President Joe Biden proposes $400 billion to overhaul caregiving.
Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden invited to give first address before joint session of Congress

