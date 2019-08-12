Pelosi’s Litigation-First Impeachment Strategy Has Its Own Risks

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of slow-walking moves to impeach President Donald Trump depends on fighting first in the courts to see how much more evidence Democrats can get.

The reality, though, is that litigation may take months or even years to play out, and pressure to act is building as time goes on. The courts may not resolve some issues by late autumn, the deadline House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler has floated to make a decision on filing articles of impeachment before election year arrives.

“I don’t believe we should depend on a third branch of government to decide whether we need to see documents and hear from witnesses,” Democratic Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia said in an interview.

On Thursday, Connolly, chairman of the Oversight subcommittee on government operations, joined the growing ranks of House Democrats -- by some counts now more than half of the 235-member caucus -- who have called for impeaching the president or at least opening a formal impeachment inquiry. Other lawmakers say they’re hearing demands for impeachment at town halls in their districts during the August congressional break.

Pelosi has long made clear her concern that impeaching the president would only backfire politically because the Republican-led Senate wouldn’t take the next step to remove him from office. But she has pushed back on suggestions that she’s trying to stall by waiting to see what the courts decide on congressional demands for evidence.

“No, I’m not trying to run out the clock,” Pelosi told reporters late last month. But she said since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t given broader authority as part of his Russia probe to investigate matters including Trump’s finances and personal business, that’s where congressional oversight comes in.

“And that is what we are doing in the courts,” Pelosi said, adding that this process “isn’t endless.”

Already Begun

Some House Democrats argue that they are already pursuing an impeachment inquiry through the investigative work of committees -- and they’re making that point through the arguments they’re now advancing in court.

The House Judiciary Committee filed an application on July 27 to unseal grand jury testimony, explicitly citing the House’s need “to have access to all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full Article I powers, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity — approval of articles of impeachment.”

A new lawsuit filed Wednesday by Nadler seeks to require testimony before the committee by former White House Counsel Don McGahn -- one of Mueller’s key witnesses on alleged efforts by Trump to obstruct the special counsel’s work.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings -- we are investigating all the evidence,” Nadler said Thursday on CNN.

His committee’s suit urged the court to move quickly so that the current Congress, which ends in January 2021, has the option of pursuing impeachment.

“The Judiciary Committee requires a substantial period in advance of that date to perform its constitutional duties,” according to the filing.

Other pending litigation includes the House Oversight Committee’s efforts to get Trump’s financial statements and other reports prepared by his accountant; the Financial Services and Intelligence committees’ request to obtain records from Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp., long-time Trump lenders, to investigate matters including potential foreign influence on the president and his family; and the Ways and Means Committee’s demand for Trump’s tax returns.

“They want to get this testimony and whatever documents they can get as soon as possible,” Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor at the University of Virginia, said of House Democrats. “But the courts do not necessarily act on the same timetable that the parties want them to.”

In instances where federal district courts might initially side with Democrats over the administration’s opposition, the White House may adopt a strategy of delay, Prakash said. The administration can seek stays of rulings, as likely appeals are filed with the circuit court and continue up the judicial chain all the way to the Supreme Court.

Price of Defiance

Some Democrats suggest that all it would take to push the House to impeach the president would be defiance of a court ruling that didn’t go his way.