Pelosi and McConnell Begin 2020 in Standoff Over Trump Impeachment Trial

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are locked in a stare-down over the terms of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which carries political risks for both sides if it continues deeper into January.

The two-week congressional holiday break produced no new negotiations on the contours of the Senate trial, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi is leaving the talks with McConnell up to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, with whom she’s been coordinating, officials in the speaker’s office said.

Pelosi has held up delivering to the Senate the two articles of impeachment adopted by the Democratic-majority House, saying she wants to see a “fair” process for the trial. Officials in Pelosi’s office said she and Schumer are in lockstep on what that means: trial procedures that would include documents and testimony from witnesses that were blocked by Trump during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“Neither Senator McConnell, nor any Republican senator, has articulated a single good reason why the trial shouldn’t have these witnesses or these documents,” Schumer said at a news conference Monday in New York.

McConnell is showing no signs of shifting off his position that a vote on calling witnesses can be left until after the impeachment case is argued by House managers and Trump’s counsel. While most lawmakers won’t return to Washington until next week -- when haggling over the trial process is likely to begin in earnest -- McConnell is expected to deliver remarks on the Senate floor Friday criticizing the Democrats’ position.

Campaign Backdrop

In the background is the 2020 election campaign that will decide control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, and that’s putting pressure on both sides in the impeachment drama.

For Schumer and Pelosi, withholding the impeachment articles and demanding more witnesses has given them a chance to raise questions about whether Trump’s trial in the Republican-controlled Senate can be fair. McConnell made clear he has no intention of being impartial -- despite an impeachment oath that has traditionally required senators to deliver “impartial justice” -- and said he’s closely coordinating with the White House.

Raising the fairness question also gives Schumer and other Democrats a pressure point on a few GOP incumbents facing tough re-election campaigns, such as Maine Senator Susan Collins, and Republican senators like Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska who’ve occasionally shown willingness to break with both McConnell and Trump.

Four Votes

Democrats would need at least four Republican votes to call witnesses.

Murkowski and Collins in the past week have chided McConnell for saying he’s consulting with the White House on the trial. Collins said she is open to witnesses at some point later. Still, both indicated they’d support waiting to decide on other testimony until after presentations by the House and Trump’s defense -- similar to the process used in the 1999 impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton. That’s the same argument made by McConnell.

Pelosi’s delay could backfire if it continues for more than a week or two.

Republicans are arguing that Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment contradicts the main message from Democrats during impeachment: that Trump is such a danger to national security and the next election that he must face swift consequences for his actions. Republicans also say the demand for more testimony and documents underscores what they describe as weak evidence for the impeachment articles.

A long delay also risks pushing the impeachment trial deeper into the presidential primary season. Five Democratic candidates who serve as senators -- Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet -- would be kept off the campaign trail and trapped in Washington during the length of the trial as silent jurors. The first contest, the Iowa caucuses, is Feb. 3 and the New Hampshire primary is a week later.

Trump has been exploiting the delay to attack Pelosi and the impeachment process in the House.

Trump’s campaign on Thursday said the last three months of 2019, when the impeachment drive in the House was in full swing, marked its best fundraising quarter of the 2020 election cycle. The campaign took in $46 million. But that’s likely to be surpassed by the combined total of donations to the Democratic candidates seeking to challenge him next November.