Pelosi mocked Ocasio-Cortez and the Squad in a new book by talking like a baby: 'See how perfect I am and how pure?'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
pelosi aoc
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images;Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Nancy Pelosi criticized the "Squad" as posing as "perfect" and "pure" progressives, a new book says.

  • USA Today's Susan Page said Pelosi told her some members "pose for holy pictures" while others legislate.

  • She said she valued "operational" Democrats over activist members who stir up trouble in the party.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the left-wing "Squad" as posing as "perfect" and "pure" progressives and rejecting the compromise necessary to achieve legislative results, a new book says.

USA Today's Susan Page writes in her forthcoming book, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," an excerpt of which was published in Politico on Thursday, that Pelosi had adopted a childlike voice when discussing them in an interview in July 2019.

"Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures," Pelosi told Page, referring to the former representative.

Page wrote of Pelosi: "She changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety. 'See how perfect I am and how pure?'"

The speaker insisted that "operational" Democratic lawmakers willing to put their heads down and compromise on legislation were more effective than activist members, Page wrote.

"When you come in, cross that door, take that oath, you have to be oriented toward results," Pelosi told Page. "Have confidence in what you believe in, have humility to listen to somebody else, because you're not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States."

Ocasio-Cortez has been critical of Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in Congress. Last year, she said that the party needed "new leadership" but conceded that progressives hadn't prepared a new leader to take over.

"The internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there is very little option for succession," Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept in December. "The speaker has indicated that she may be looking at transitioning and leaving at some point, and the left isn't really making a plan for that either. It's something that we need to think about."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Nancy Pelosi’s War With AOC and the Squad

    How the House speaker put Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her place.

  • Pelosi Mocked AOC, Squad Members When They Arrived in Congress: ‘See How Perfect I Am?’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly mocked Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the progressive “Squad” when they arrived in Congress amid growing tensions between the moderate and left-wing factions of the party, according to a new report. On Thursday Politico published an adapted excerpt from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new book Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, which details how tensions flared early on between Pelosi and the Squad, the progressive group of lawmakers elected in 2018 that includes Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). After the Squad members cast the only four Democratic votes against an immigration bill the speaker had backed, Pelosi showed little concern over their opposition, Page writes. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.” The situation escalated when Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sent a series of critical tweets about the speaker. “Pelosi claims we can’t focus on impeachment because it’s a distraction from kitchen table issues,” he wrote. “But I’d challenge you to find voters that can name a single thing House Democrats have done for their kitchen table this year. What is this legislative mastermind doing?” He also blasted the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats, calling them the “New Southern Democrats,” a reference to the segregationists who blocked civil rights legislation. “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,” he wrote. However, he later deleted the tweet. Pelosi then reportedly tried to get the new members to fall in line during a private meeting of the Democratic caucus. “So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.” “Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté,” she said, “but we’re making sausage most of the time.” Later, Page asked if the new members had failed to understand the “sausage-making process.” The journalist says Pelosi then “became as openly agitated as I had ever seen her in an interview — and not with me.” “Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” she said. Page writes that she then “changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety,” and said, “See how perfect I am and how pure?” “Remember when David used to say that all the time?” Pelosi asked of the Wisconsin congressman. “‘OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures. Now let’s legislate over here.’” “And that’s experience,” Pelosi said. “They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi said. “If you don’t want any results, you don’t ever have to do anything. But if you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.” “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar shares details about her warm relationship with 'Auntie' Nancy Pelosi

    Although Pelosi and the Squad have had their scuffles, Omar revealed to journalist Susan Page that she remains friends with the House speaker.

  • Speaker Pelosi throws cold water on a progressive bill that would expand the Supreme Court to 13 seats

    Pelosi said she supports Biden's commission that will study court reform, but has "no plans" to bring the legislation to the House floor for a vote.

  • Biden to address U.S. Congress as lawmakers consider infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will speak to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on April 28, accepting an invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat. "The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office," the White House said in a prepared statement. The speech will give Biden, 78, an opportunity to deliver a sales pitch to millions of Americans for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which is the subject of a partisan debate in Congress.

  • Marlins vs. Braves Highlights

    Chisholm Jr., Aguilar lead Marlins past Braves in 10

  • Coinbase boss Armstrong poised to reap fruits of listing

    As Coinbase Global Inc's multi-billion dollar stock market listing accelerates cryptocurrency's leap to the top table of finance, its founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is poised to reap the benefits of the company's nine-year journey. Armstrong owns 21.7% of the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, filings show - a stake worth around $20 billion given Coinbase's projected value. Such a paper fortune might have been hard to imagine when Armstrong founded Coinbase in 2012, just four years after bitcoin was invented by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.

  • ‘We have been more than patient.’ Black leaders again demand local ban on no-knock warrants.

    A group of Black faith leaders on Thursday called on Lexington city leaders to enact a local ban on no-knock warrants in 30 days, demanded charges against racial justice protesters be dropped and renewed calls for civilian participation in police disciplinary actions.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Scale New Heights Ahead of Coinbase’s Historic Trading Debut

    The new marks continue a two-day surge by the two cryptocurrencies in the leadup to a seminal moment in the history of crypto.

  • U.S. House Republicans would act against Gaetz if charges filed, lawmaker says

    Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would take action against embattled Republican congressman Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally charges him, the party's second-ranking member in the chamber said on Wednesday. Representative Steve Scalise did not specify precisely how they might act but said the precedent was to remove members who are formally charged from congressional committees. The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Lands Netflix Reality Series

    Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has landed a deal with Netflix for a reality series, sources close to the project tell Deadline. Netflix would not comment and details of the project are being kept under wraps. The news follows Underwood’s interview this morning with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, in which he came out […]

  • Americans might start getting a 3rd booster shot for Moderna vaccines this year

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said his company intended to get authorization for booster shots by this summer.

  • Venezuela gets another 50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    Venezuela has received a batch of 50,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday, as COVID-19 cases spike in the South American nation. Venezuela had previously acquired 250,000 Sputnik V vaccines and 500,000 doses of the shot developed by China's Sinopharm, which so far have been administered to public officials, health workers, teachers and some senior citizens. The new round of vaccines will also be administered to firefighters, civil protection personnel and workers who take oxygen to hospitals, said Alvarado.

  • Watch Bruins creatively use hilarious, lifelike mannequins in practice drill

    The Boston Bruins got creative in practice Wednesday by using hilarious, lifelike mannequins to simulate pressure on defensemen shooting pucks from the point.

  • 'The Bachelor' has a troubled history when it comes to gay romance. It's not alone

    The last time the subject of a gay "Bachelor" came up, it didn't go well. TV history is littered with dating shows that have mishandled LGBTQ identity.

  • EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

    Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress — but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Iran's main nuclear facility. After more than two hours of talks characterized by Russia's delegate as generally positive, issues were turned back over to two working groups for continued discussion and refinement. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain that was intended to set limits on Tehran's nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon — something it insists it doesn't want to do.

  • US average mortgage rates fall again; 30-year loan at 3.04%

    Mortgage rates fell for a second straight week amid signs of economic improvement. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% this week from 3.13% last week. Mortgage rates have been at historically low levels, but strong demand and low supply of available homes have pushed prices higher in recent years.

  • Greece to open to vaccinated Britons next week

    When can I go on holiday? How far can I travel in the UK? The destinations likely to make the 'green list' Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter Greece will open its borders to vaccinated travellers from the UK from next week, as well as those who test negative for Covid-19, the country has said. A government official said on Wednesday that quarantine restrictions for travellers from Britain, the EU, the US and a number of other countries, will be lifted next week ahead of a full reopening on May 14. Visitors will be allowed to enter Greece via nine designated airports, including Athens, Kos and Santorini, and two land borders. “We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14,” a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters. Arrivals from the UK will not have to quarantine so long as they can prove they have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine or can show results of a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours prior to arrival, the Greek tourism ministry said. Overseas holidays are currently illegal in England but could resume as early as May 17, when the Government is set to introduce a “traffic light system” governing the level of required testing and quarantine measures. Greece is keen to make the “green” list, allowing unfettered travel but for a test, but the UK Government has so far refused to be drawn on which countries will be classified as “green”. Scroll down for today's updates.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user