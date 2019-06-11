Pelosi on Trump's insults: 'I'm done with him'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is done talking about President Trump and responding to his attacks on her.

Appearing at a fiscal summit in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Pelosi was asked about the personal attack Trump leveled against her at a U.S. military cemetery in Normandy, France, at ceremonies in commemoration of D-Day. Trump called Pelosi a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

“I’m done with him,” Pelosi said. “I don’t even want to talk about him.”

The California Democrat dismissed the president’s personal insults.

“I just consider the source,” Pelosi said. “My stock goes up every time he attacks me.”

The House speaker, who was also in Normandy for the D-Day anniversary, declined to respond to Trump at the time.

“We never criticize the president while we are overseas,” she said Tuesday. “We just don’t do that. We have plenty of time to do that back home.”

Trump’s attack on Pelosi in Normandy came after Politico reported that she told fellow Democrats in a closed-door meeting, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

Pelosi did not deny making those comments. “When we have conversations in our caucus, they stay in our caucus,” she said.

As to Trump’s thought processes, “I don’t care what motivates him and you never know,” Pelosi said. “But in front of the tombstones of our fallen, when we’re there to observe the 75th anniversary of Normandy, you be the judge as to whether you think it’s appropriate for the president to take that tack.”

She added: “That’s all I’m going to say about it. I don’t care what you ask, I’m not going to talk about him anymore.”

But when pressed about the ongoing impeachment debate within the Democratic caucus, Pelosi conceded there are “many” members who believe Trump is guilty of criminal obstruction.

“Do people think there is some impeachable offenses that the president has committed? Yes,” she said. “How serious are they? Are they criminal? Many of the people think they are.”

Still, she said, the House Democratic caucus is “not even close” to supporting an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

