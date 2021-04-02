Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

The U.S. Capitol is seen past the Washington Monument as a flock of Geese fly over the National Mall on President's Day, February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the US Capitol on Friday.

A US Capitol Police officer died after an incident where a man rammed two officers with a car at a security barrier.

At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died and another was injured after someone rammed a car into a barricade outside the US Capitol building on Friday.

According to Pittman, the suspect "exited the car with a knife in hand" and lunged at the officers. Pittman said that the suspect did not comply with a verbal command, and the officers opened fire, killing the suspect, she added.

The Capitol went into lockdown earlier Friday after Capitol Police texted an alert telling people in the complex to stay indoors because of an "external security threat." Congress is in recess and neither the House nor the Senate are in session.

At the press conference, hours after the attack, Pittman said the security threat was "neutralized."

