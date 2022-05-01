Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers meet with Ukraine president in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meet in Kyiv on Saturday. (Associated Press)

Declaring that “your fight is a fight for everyone,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, both officials said Sunday, marking the highest-level U.S. visit to the embattled country’s capital since the war began more than two months ago.

Zelensky placed his hand on his heart as he greeted the speaker, who was accompanied on the Saturday evening visit by a congressional delegation that included Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). In a video released by the Ukrainian president Sunday, Pelosi, clad in a bright blue pantsuit, could be seen walking outdoors among a phalanx of Ukranian officials and armed guards.

Zelensky in recent weeks has received a parade of Western officials, including Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III a week ago. Pelosi is the next in line of succession to the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the most senior U.S. official yet to make a wartime visit to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian capital was menaced in the war’s first weeks by heavy bombardment and an enormous column of Russian armored vehicles, but Moscow broke off the attack early last month and turned its attention to Ukraine’s south and east.

Russia on Sunday again struck a string of eastern Ukrainian cities and towns with shelling, and is massing troops and armor in preparation for what has been billed as a major offensive to seize the eastern industrial region known as the Donbas.

Even after Russia broke off its effort to seize Kyiv, the capital has come under sporadic bombardment, including Russian strikes staged last week while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in the city to meet with Zelensky. That attack drew widespread international condemnation, and the Ukrainian president described it as intended to humiliate the world body.

Pelosi’s three-hour visit was not announced in advance. Zelensky’s office posted the video of it online after she and the delegation had departed the country. The Ukrainian leader caught U.S. officials by surprise when he spoke publicly about the planned Blinken-Austin visit hours before it had taken place.

Pelosi tweeted afterward that the delegation was "honored" to have met Zelensky, who has won wide acclaim for his wartime leadership. The Ukrainian president thanked Pelosi and the American people for supporting Ukraine, and she told him in turn that Ukraine’s battle was being waged on behalf of democracies everywhere.

“We are visiting you to say ‘thank you’ for your fight for freedom, that we’re on a frontier for freedom, and that your fight is a fight for everyone,” she said. “And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.