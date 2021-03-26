Pelosi picks first Black American to lead U.S. House security

FILE PHOTO: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Rules and Administration hearing to examine the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated a Washington military commander to serve as chamber's top law enforcement officer, who would be the first Black American to hold that role.

The commander, Major General William Walker, of the District of Columbia's National Guard, has criticized the Pentagon for taking hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to help respond to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of Donald Trump.

Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol Police officer.

As House sergeant-at-arms, Walker would oversee security and protocol. The appointment is subject to a vote by the House, which is controlled by Pelosi's Democrats.

Walker has commanded the D.C. National Guard since 2018 and has 39 years of military experience, including a long stint as a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation," Pelosi said in a statement. "It is essential that we work to strengthen our institution and keep our Capitol community, and all who visit, safe."

National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds after the attack and some have remained ever since. They are now expected to stay until mid-May. Tall fencing was erected around the building, although the fenced-off area has been reduced in recent days.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement praising the selection of Walker. "Every member, staffer, employee and visitor to the Capitol should feel safe with Maj. Gen. Walker at the helm of Sergeant at Arms operations."

Timothy Blodgett has been serving as acting sergeant-at-arms since Paul Irving resigned following the Jan. 6 riot. Irving told lawmakers after he resigned that intelligence ahead of the melee had not warranted having troops at the Capitol that day.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are Underestimating Biden’s Resolve on Taxes, Infrastructure, and Spending

    "They're going to let this economy overheat," says political-risk expert Charles Myers in a Q&A. "The biggest collateral damage will be in the equities market."

  • Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

    At least 10 women who worked for the county solid waste department said they were sexually harassed by the director over the course of three years.

  • Photos show crowds gathering in Iceland to witness long-dormant volcano eruption

    An official told the Associated Press one person had tried to cook eggs and bacon on the lava but the lava melted the pan.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

    Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

  • Trump Used To Be Everywhere, But Now He’s Easy To Ignore. Should We Be Worried?

    WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the East Room to attend an event about ‘Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities’ in the East Room of the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. In an attempt to define himself as a ‘law and order’ president, Trump announced that he is expanding the Justice Department’s ‘Operation Legend’ program to Chicago and Albuquerque. Although local and state officials have declined the offer for help, U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to send agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help law enforcement in Illinois and New Mexico. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Ever since Twitter and Facebook banned former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January following his repeated lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, it’s been harder to keep up with what he’s doing. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — in fact, it’s absolutely blissful. Trump typically used his social platforms to spread falsehoods and violent rhetoric about everything from the coronavirus pandemic to what was happening on the U.S.-Mexico border to anti-racist protest movements. Now that we’ve seen how effective it has been for tech companies to severely limit access to their platforms for the former president, it’s safe to say that de-platforming far-right politicians and activists — who spew their violent and hateful rhetoric to their eager followers online — not only works, but works really, really well. (Of course, what would be even more effective than social media de-platforming would be ensuring that far-right politicians can’t dictate policy matters from the White House or any other positions of power. Sadly, Congress failed to prevent Trump from running for public office a second time when the Senate acquitted him during his second impeachment trial in February, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, and Lauren Boebert are still in the House of Representatives.) Still, Trump has less of an audience than he did five years ago when he ran his first presidential campaign, and far less of one than when he was serving as president, which is only good news. Even his daughter and former senior advisor Ivanka’s social media platforms have gone silent since January; though she wasn’t banned from any platform, perhaps she’s left them in solidarity with her father. And let’s not forget, the former president’s 2016 win was largely thanks to social media platforms like Facebook that helped generate millions of dollars for his campaign in online fundraising. But, it’s not all good news. Despite his limited reach, the former president is still voicing his terrible opinions — only now it’s in an echo chamber of his far-right supporters, as he continues to make appearances on Fox News, where he continues to perpetuate lies about the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Republicans who pushed the same conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud that ultimately led to the Capitol riot have also not yet been held accountable. Trump also addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando earlier this month, where he spoke about uniting the Republican Party and passing new election laws. While he can’t spew his violent rhetoric on social media, the GOP is still listening and following Trump’s lead. Georgia became the first state to implement new voting rights restrictions this week, and Arizona, Florida, and Texas are working to pass similar restrictions. The former president’s platform may be more niche than ever, but he’s also still reaching the people he needs as Republicans attempt to consolidate power following their 2020 presidential election loss. The Republican Party will have to unite under the banner of so-called Trumpism in order to win the trust — and votes — of the former president’s far-right supporters. As a result of Trump’s social media de-platforming, the former president is apparently in talks with app vendors as he considers creating his own social media network, sources familiar with the plans told Axios. “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday. It’s safe to say we will not be signing up for whatever platform Trump ends up creating. We’re still too busy enjoying his absence from Twitter and Facebook. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How Clubhouse Became A Haven For Anti-VaxxersBernie Sanders & Amazon Are In A Twitter WarMeghan McCain Apologizing For Defending Trump

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Her Favorite Activity to Do with Her Grandchildren

    Camilla has nine grandchildren — with one more on the way!

  • Attorney blunder? SC cop’s 20-year prison sentence in Walter Scott case to get review

    “Extraordinarily harsh”? A 20-year prison sentence given to North Charleston SC police officer Michael Slager, who shot and killed fleeing Walter Scott, an African-American, may have been given in error.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Trump 'should be responsible for his words' before the 'disgraceful' Capitol siege

    "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words" that preceded the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Zuckerberg testified.

  • How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal, and how to un-stick it?

    At 1,300 feet long and 164 feet wide, the ship wedged into one of the world's busiest shipping lanes is a monster of a problem, and there's no easy way to solve it.

  • How Boris Johnson went from threatening to eat ID card to opening door to pub Covid passports

    As an image, it had all the colour and comedy that had become the hallmarks of Boris Johnson's columns. In 2004, considering being forced by the then Labour Government to carry an ID card, the future Prime Minister gave a withering response in his regular Telegraph slot. "I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it," Mr Johnson wrote. "If I am incapable of consuming it whole, I will masticate the card to the point of illegibility. "And if that fails, or if my teeth break with the effort, I will take out my pen knife and cut it up in front of the officer concerned." It fitted a clear theme that ran through Mr Johnson's articles and early political career – a deep scepticism of Big Government, be that meddling from Brussels or burdensome red tape. What would he have written of a Prime Minister who has opened the door to millions of people having to reveal part of their medical status for normal social activities? This week, that prospect came a big step closer to becoming reality when Mr Johnson indicated comfort with pub landlords asking for drinkers' Covid status before entry.

  • Boulder police still trying to establish motive for mass shooting: 'It will be haunting for all of us'

    Police are still searching for a motive

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Alabama weatherman finds out live on air his home has been hit by tornado

    ‘As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time’

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions