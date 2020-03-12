Pelosi pushing for swift passage of coronavirus bill despite Republican concerns

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she won't delay legislation aimed at helping Americans get through the coronavirus despite Republican concerns about certain aspects of the bill that's scheduled to come to the House floor Thursday.

Pelosi said she's working with the White House to iron out differences on a bill that would provide millions with access to free tests, expand paid sick leave and provide food assistance to needy families.

"We are addressing the realities of family life in America, putting families first," she told reporters during a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday morning. "We don't need 48 hours (to address all concerns). We just need to make a decision to help families right now."

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is being brought to the floor less than 24 hours after Democratic leaders unveiled the legislation, a stunningly swift turnaround that indicates Congress' alarm about an emergency that has so far claimed 38 lives in the U.S., roiled the stock market, prompted a ban on travel from Europe and forced the suspension of the NBA season.

Republicans have raised concerns about the legislation.

It does not include a payroll tax break that President Donald Trump is calling for. And GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., said the Democratic package "comes up short."

One of his criticisms is that the way the bill ensures paid sick leave would take months to administer, long after the relief is needed.

Even if it passes the House Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled his opposition to the Families First measure.

"Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s first draft from late last night was off-base," the Kentucky Republican tweeted. "It does not focus immediate relief on affected Americans. It proposes new bureaucracy that would only delay assistance. It wanders into policy areas that are not related to the pressing issues at hand."

Trump said Thursday he opposes the bill as well, partly because it doesn't have the payroll tax cut but also because it includes "goodies" he said Democrats have been trying to get approved for years.

"There are things in there that have nothing to do with what we're talking about," he said without elaborating.

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have been in regular discussions with the White House on Thursday to reach a compromise, according to her aides.

The bill is being considered a week after Congress passed an $8.3 billion package that includes more than $3 billion for research and the development of vaccines and $2.2 billion that will help in prevention, preparedness and response. It also allocates $1 billion for state and local response, about half of which would go to specific cities. Each state would receive no less than $4 million.

Trump signed the bill Friday.

