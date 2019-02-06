What was Pelosi reading during Trump's State of the Union? Twitter has some thoughts

As President Donald Trump addresses a joint Congress in his State of the Union Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be seen holding papers in front of her face during the president's speech.

Pelosi's reading quickly caught the attention of some on social media, and many wondered what she could be reviewing as the address continued.

Pelosi was looking over her copy of Trump's speech, a spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times.

Even though there was an explanation, images from cable news quickly tuned into memes, joking that Pelosi had brought reading material and guessing that it could be special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Nancy Pelosi brought reading material to the #SOTU in case she gets bored. pic.twitter.com/ih4BSQjZQB — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 6, 2019

pelosi sitting back there reading the mueller report pic.twitter.com/0CCPlT1e4k — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is 100% reading a Jodi Picoult novel back there #SOTU pic.twitter.com/hYRznEhNzN — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi looks like she’s really into reading something else. Maybe Ted Bundy’s Wikipedia page. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) February 6, 2019

Trump is destroying our country and Nancy Pelosi is just sitting there reading the script for Game of Thrones. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/kHsVf68sg7 — Me, but political (@mebutpolitical) February 6, 2019

Assuming Pelosi reading the speech behind Trump will become a meme — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 6, 2019

