Pelosi: Reconciliation bill is the 'culmination of my service in Congress'

Reuters

President Joe Biden's domestic agenda appeared to be at risk in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, as his fellow Democrats struggled to line up support for a plan to double spending on roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives had a one-word answer when reporters asked if he was confident the $1 trillion bill would pass in a vote scheduled later in the day. Failure would be a stinging setback for Biden, as the infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate with Republican and Democratic support.