Pelosi: Reconciliation bill is the 'culmination of my service in Congress'
At a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the $3.5 trillion spending bill intended to be passed through reconciliation will be the "culmination" of all of the work she has accomplished in government thus far. Pelosi pointed to the potential benefits of the bill for children through initiatives related to education, jobs, the environment and national security.