The Democrat-controlled Ways & Means Committee report on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns revealed an IRS presidential audit program that was “dormant” and delayed. The majority’s report, released Tuesday, also shined another light on IRS operations and staff that, it says, have been outmatched by sophisticated taxpayers with complex returns — be they presidents or otherwise. When the IRS has $80 billion in extra funding coming over a decade, but a Republican majority about to control the House of Representatives next year, the findings — and the imminent release of Trump’s tax returns — will do little to patch the partisan divide over future IRS funding, observers say.