Pelosi Refuses to Answer Reporter’s Question on Hunter Biden: ‘I Don’t Have All Day’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) refused on Thursday to answer a reporter’s question about corruption allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden.

A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, sent documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday purporting to show a business arrangement between members of the Biden family and now-defunct Chinese oil company CEFC. One email that Bobulinski received describes a business deal between Hunter Biden and representatives of the politically-connected Chinese energy firm CEFC in which Joe Biden, who is referred to as “the big guy,” is slated to receive a ten percent stake.

During a press briefing with the House Speaker on Thursday, a reporter attempted to bring up the corruption allegations.

.@SpeakerPelosi snaps at a reporter asking her about Hunter Biden: "I’m not answering those questions — we’re talking about the coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/p71CSpq8l2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2020





“Madame Speaker, these allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden—” the reporter asked, before Pelosi cut her off.

“Okay, I’m not answering your question, okay?” Pelosi said. “We’re talking about the coronavirus, that’s what I—I don’t have all day for questions, that’s what we’re taking now.” Pelosi proceeded to field several additional questions on the pandemic response and negotiations for a potential economic relief bill.

President Trump has dug into the allegations against Joe Biden and his son in the run-up to the November elections. While the Biden campaign has denounced the allegations as a smear campaign and possible Russian disinformation, Biden has not denied the veracity of emails purporting to describe the CEFC deal.

The New York Post last week revealed documents purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing additional business dealings in Ukraine. The Biden campaign has also not denied the veracity of those documents.

