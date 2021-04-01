Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz, facing accusations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl, should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the claims are true, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

Pelosi, D-Calif., also said the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations against the Florida Republican.

Gaetz, 38, who has been one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies since coming to Congress in 2017, has said the accusations are false.

The comments by Pelosi fell short of the swift removal from the Judiciary Committee that was sought by at least one Democratic lawmaker. But the remarks still left the political future clouded for Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press.

“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” Pelosi told reporters. She added, “From what we’ve heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee.”

The Justice Department has also been examining whether Gaetz has had relationships with other underage girls, the people said. Investigators are trying to determine whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, said the people, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi's comments came about two months after the House, on a mostly party-line vote, took the unprecedented step of removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from both her committees. That was in reaction to her history of spreading threatening and false conspiracy theories on social media.

The Judiciary Committee oversees the Justice Department.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted that Gaetz should not be “sitting on the Congressional Committee that has oversight over the Department that is investigating him.”

Gaetz has so far received little vocal support from his fellow Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Wednesday that the accusations were “serious” and that if proved, Gaetz would be removed from committees.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Serious implications': GOP Leader McCarthy says Matt Gaetz could lose committee assignments over allegations

    Lawmakers take a wait-and-see approach with allegations against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • 2 US Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump Over His Role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    Donald Trump is responsible for the Capitol riot on Jan 6. I know it, you know it, Mitch McConnell knows it, and I’d be willing to bet every Republican who voted not to convict him in his second impeachment trial knows that there would have been no storming of the Capitol if not for Trump’s “stop the steal” propaganda campaign involving cheating Skynet voting machines and risen-from-the-dead zombie voters who all happen to be staunch Democrats.

  • What we know: Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation, accused of having sex with a minor

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation, which he alleges is part of an extortion plot. Here's what we know about the news that broke Tuesday.

  • House Republican leader McCarthy says Gaetz will remain on Judiciary Committee amid probe

    "It if comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case," says Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Peter Bart: Hollywood Needs A Big Hit To Spark Its Recovery; So What Is The Next ‘Midnight Cowboy’?

    Hollywood’s great re-awakening seems at hand. Sort of. The cameras are rolling, the theaters are opening, the wannabe blockbusters have nailed new playdates. Even Bob Iger last week revealed his exit date, marking his kingdom’s new era. But when the curtains rise, will the audience applaud? Paradoxically, I was reading a new book this week […]

  • Meghan Markle’s Childhood Boyfriend Speaks Out Against Report She Bullied Aides

    Joshua Silverstein explained that he sees Meghan doing whatever she needs to “coexist” within an unwelcoming system.

  • Georgia governor's view on voting bill 'not based in fact' - White House

    The White House on Thursday criticized Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's contention that Georgia's new voting rights law does not limit voter access. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in her daily news briefing, said the legislation "limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia."

  • Witness breaks down on stand watching Floyd repeatedly say ‘I can’t breathe’

    During day three of Derek Chauvin’s trial, a witness broke down on the stand as video played of George Floyd repeatedly telling officers, “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!”

  • Rep. Jim Jordan, Accused In Sex Abuse Cover-Up, Says, 'I Believe Matt Gaetz'

    The Ohio Republican told CNN he supports his Florida colleague, who is being investigated over alleged sexual misconduct with a teen.

  • Calls for Matt Gaetz’s removal after report said he had relationship with 17-year-old

    Ted Lieu said Justice Department ‘don’t just’ open investigations ‘out of nothing’

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize marijuana this summer

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting this July, according to changes he proposed Wednesday to legislation passed in February.Why it matters: That proposed deadline is roughly three years earlier than what's been suggested in the state's legislature — which, if passed, would make Virginia the 16th state in the U.S. and first southern state to legalize the drug.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said on Wednesday. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.""I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”Of note: New York became the 15th state to legalize marijuana on Wednesday.The big picture: Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is the driver behind the amendment to speed up legalization.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With ‘Gutfeld’ Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign

    Fox News has put up a billboard right in the heart of Hollywood to promote Greg Gutfeld’s upcoming show “Gutfeld!” as part of its advertising push for the network’s first-ever hour-long late-night program. The billboard went up on Tuesday on Hollywood Boulevard and is located right near the El Capitan Theatre, where Jimmy Kimmel shoots his late-night program. It shows Gutfeld pointing (presumably at Kimmel) with the tagline “Cancel Culture Just Got Cancelled!” The advert will remain up until April 25. In addition, the network bought local ads around the country during NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Cordon.” The network did the same on Comedy Central and TBS’ “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” TheWrap Also Read: GOP Rep Matt Gaetz Under Justice Department Investigation for Sexual Misconduct Last month, Fox News announced it was moving Gutfeld’s weekend show to weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, pushing Shannon Bream’s “Fox News @ Night” back to midnight. Gutfeld said of the move, “This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path.” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scot added, “People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late-night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday time slot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late-night television stars.” Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007. He also serves as one of the co-hosts of “The Five.” “Gutfeld!” premieres on Monday, April 5 at 11 p.m. ET. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Read original story Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With ‘Gutfeld’ Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign At TheWrap

  • How Black and Asian American women are working together to overcome racism

    Black and Asian women know what it means to be “othered.” We have each had harmful stereotypes cast upon us that continue to affect our lives today.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Day 3 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors see body-cam videos; early witness to George Floyd's arrest sobs on stand

    A witness who glimpsed the early moments of George Floyd’s arrest testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • 'Downton Abbey' actor Peter Egan says his 'heart is broken' after wife dies of cancer

    The actor said he was 'absolutely devastated'.

  • Sarah Palin says she has 'bizarre' COVID-19 symptoms and urges Americans to wear masks

    This comes just a few months after Palin campaigned for the GOP in Georgia alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an anti-masker and QAnon promoter.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Warns Matt Gaetz: ‘Perilously Close To Incriminating Himself’

    Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tells the congressman that he really needs a lawyer right now.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.