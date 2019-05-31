Trump ramps up campaign to distort Mueller report findings





Donald Trump renewed his attack on Robert Mueller, a day after the former special counsel said at a press conference that investigators could not conclude that the president had not committed a crime.

Mueller broke his two-year public silence on Wednesday, denying that his inquiry had concluded that Trump is innocent, saying: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.”

In his statement, Mueller contradicted Trump’s claims that the results of his investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign’s links with Moscow awarded him “total exoneration”.

Yet immediately after Mueller spoke, the White House declared total vindication, and Trump was back on the defensive on Thursday morning.

Trump kept up the White House campaign to distort what the Mueller report says, and what Mueller himself said, on Wednesday. In morning tweets, Trump said Mueller “would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING”.

Amid a rant about “this witch hunt hoax”, Trump appeared to admit that Russia helped elect him president, though he later rowed back on that.

Related: Trump says Russia helped elect him – then quickly backtracks

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump went on to mischaracterize Mueller’s findings and Mueller’s statement.

“I think he is a total conflicted person. Mueller is a true never-Trumper. He’s somebody that dislikes Donald Trump,” Trump said. “He said, essentially: ‘You’re innocent.’ There was no crime, there was no charge because he had no information.”

Trump has previously claimed Mueller is conflicted because the special counsel “wanted the job as FBI director”. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former senior advisor, has said this is untrue.

Mueller’s statement reignited calls from Democratic 2020 presidential candidates for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Related: Robert Mueller breaks silence to insist he did not exonerate Trump

Three prominent Democratic presidential candidates joined more than 40 House representatives in calling for impeachment proceedings.

But the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in Congress, tamped down expectations, reportedly describing the process as a “fool’s errand”.

Pelosi has long opposed impeaching Trump, and stood by that decision despite intensified demands for the House to bring charges.

She said on Wednesday: “You don’t bring an impeachment unless you have all the facts.”

Axios reported that Pelosi was even more defiant in private. One ally told the website that Pelosi felt as strongly as ever that impeachment would be foolhardy heading into the 2020 election.

Pelosi has said Trump is “goading” Democrats into impeaching him, since the president believes it would solidify his base support.

In a dramatic nine-minute statement, Mueller, whose report was published last month, added that charging Trump with a crime was “not an option we could consider”, because of justice department policy.

In an interview with CBS News, the attorney general, William Barr, said Mueller could have reached a decision on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said that though justice department rules prevent the indictment of a sitting president, Mueller nonetheless could have decided whether Trump had committed a crime.