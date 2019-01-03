Pelosi Returns as House Speaker With Democrats Newly Empowered

(Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the House of Representatives in a triumphant return to the post Thursday, pledging to reach across the aisle to Republicans and make transparency “the order of the day” as Democrats took power.

The California Democrat, the only woman to hold the speakership, won the partisan election with 220 Democratic votes, as 15 members of her party cast their ballots for someone else or voted present. Most Republicans backed Representative Kevin McCarthy.

“Let us pledge that when we disagree, we respect each other and we respect the truth,” Pelosi said in an address to the House chamber. “We will debate and advance good ideas no matter where they come from."

President Donald Trump, at an impromptu White House briefing, congratulated Pelosi on her "tremendous achievement" while he also pushed for funds for a border wall.

"Hopefully we are going to work together and we are going to get lots of things done like infrastructure and so much more," the president told reporters. "I think it will be a little bit different than lots of people are thinking."

The House will turn to business with a vote later Thursday on Democrats’ plan to reopen federal departments that have been closed since Dec. 22. But the Trump administration said the president would veto the two measures, and GOP leaders in the Senate already have said the chamber won’t act without his support, so the shutdown is likely to drag on.

Pelosi, 78, clinched the speakership after weeks of whittling down opposition from some fellow Democrats seeking a new generation of leadership. The deal to win over holdouts put an expiration date on her tenure: she promised not to stay more than four years in the job.

In her speech, Pelosi ticked off an agenda for the House: an infrastructure plan, more transparency in government, less influence for special interests, gun control and measures to protect minorities. She said Democrats would support laws to “protect our borders” while keeping the U.S. welcoming for immigrants.

"We have heard from too many families who wonder in this time of globalization and innovation if they have a place in the economy of tomorrow," Pelosi said. "We must remove all doubt that they do, and say to them individually that we will have an economy that works for you.”

Diverse House

Democrats won the House majority in November’s election, gaining a net 40 seats, by riding a surge of suburban and female voters’ anger at Trump. Pelosi leads an emboldened and diverse Democratic caucus, which includes rising progressive stars as well as moderates who captured traditionally conservative districts. Pelosi will have to balance bipartisan compromises on legislation with oversight of a president whose inner circle and business dealings are under scrutiny.

Democrats control the House 235-199, with one seat in North Carolina not yet decided, giving them authority to launch new investigations of the president and his administration. A record number of women -- 89 Democrats and 13 Republicans -- will hold seats in the chamber. Among them are the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and two who are the first black representatives from New England.

Pelosi becomes second in line to the presidency, after the vice president. She also served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, and is the first person to return to the position after losing the majority since Democrat Sam Rayburn in the 1950s.

Government Shutdown

One of House Democrats’ first acts Thursday will be to vote on legislation to end the partial U.S. government shutdown without adding funds for Trump’s border wall. The plan is to pass two separate bills, one reopening eight departments -- which have been closed since Dec. 22 -- through September 2019 and another temporarily reopening the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8.

This would allow negotiations over Trump’s request for $5 billion for a border wall to continue while the rest of the government would continue operating. Republicans have rejected this plan, even though it’s based on bills passed in GOP-led Senate committees, and a White House meeting among Trump and congressional leaders Wednesday yielded no progress.

Trump suggested another meeting on Friday to restart negotiations after the leadership elections.