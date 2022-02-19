Pelosi: Sanctions 'are going to be painful' if Putin decides to invade Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during her weekly press conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during her weekly press conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday said if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, the move would be "an attack on democracy," and reiterated the U.S. and NATO would respond with strong and swift sanctions.

During a press briefing at the Munich Security Conference, Pelosi said Putin cannot just "bully the world" without facing consequences.

"There is a price to pay," the speaker said. "If he decides to [invade], it won't be a long time for the Russian people, sadly, to feel the impact of the [sanctions because of] insecure decisions being made by their president."

Pelosi appeared at the press briefing with Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and Democratic California representatives Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. The congressional delegation hoped that diplomacy would prevail, but the window for a peaceful resolution is quickly closing.

Concerns of a potential invasion of Ukraine have mounted amid a steady Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine. The Russian military has amassed about 190,000 troops at the border, and there have been reports of a smattering of violence in eastern Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists are fighting the Ukrainian military.

In addition leaders of the separatist territories signed a general mobilization decree, authorizing the use of the military's reserves as well as calling on able-bodied men to take up arms.

Pelosi said she met with NATO leaders and the chancellor of Germany, and the "conclusions that were reached are going to be swift, and they are going to be fierce, and they are going to be painful."

The House speaker explained the sanctions could affect other European countries, but NATO was united to stop the aggression in Europe.

The speaker added that Putin was escalating the conflict because he feared the rise of democracy across the world.

"I think that part of his fear and Putin's insecurity, is that the people of Ukraine had embraced democracy," Pelosi said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids Isn’t Working Well Against Omicron So Far, Delaying FDA Review

    Regulators opted to take more time to review the shot in that age group because the two-dose series so far wasn’t working well against the new variant during testing, people familiar with the move said.

  • Putin launches drills, U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin launched exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday It came as Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were moving forward and quote "poised to strike."With Western nations fearing what could be one of the worst conflicts since the Cold War, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to quote "move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbor."Mr Putin can choose a different path. The US in lockstep with our allies and partners have offered him an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic solution. We hope that he takes it. We hope that he steps back from the brink of conflict and de-escalates."Russia ordered the military build-up while demanding NATO prevent Ukraine ever joining the alliance but says Western predictions it's planning to invade Ukraine are wrong and dangerous.It says it is now pulling back.And holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Munich. British PM Boris Johnson had this warning:"This is a very dangerous moment in our history. We stand on the brink of what could be a war in Europe, I think it would be an absolute disaster."Washington and allies say the build-up is mounting.Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declared a full military mobilization after ordering women and children to evacuate to Russia, citing the threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces.Kyiv denied the accusation. It and Western leaders say the mobilization, evacuation and increased shelling across the ceasefire line this week are part of a Russian plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.Multiple explosions were heard on Saturday in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, as more people got on buses to leave, a Reuters witness said. The origin of the explosions was not immediately clear. Ukraine said one of its soldiers had been killed.

  • Cygnus cargo ship heads for space station

    The cargo run is the second this year for the space station after a Russian flight earlier this week.

  • 16 Incredible, Inspiring, And Unforgettable Stories About Black People Who Deserve To Be Talked About More

    History can't forget about these incredible accomplishments.View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine Military Denies Plans for Offensive Operations in Separatist Areas

    Ukraine’s military denied it had any plans to attack separatist-controlled areas in the country’s east, as leaders in breakaway regions announced evacuations on February 18.Earlier on Friday, officials in the Russian-backed People’s Republic of Donetsk said that they had stopped an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs, a claim then circulated by Russian media and denied by Kyiv.In a statement following those reports, Ukraine’s military chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said there was no truth to the allegations. Zaluzhnyi also said that the Ukrainian military had no plans to launch attacks on separatist-controlled areas. He said Russia was “deliberately misleading” local residents in the Donbass region. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

    Here's when and how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympic events happening today in Beijing on NBC and Peacock.

  • Hard Rock has 3 potential sites for a $2 billion New York City casino

    Hard Rock, the global gambling, hospitality and entertainment company, has three potential sites on which it could build a casino in New York City, its chairperson said Thursday.

  • 1 Crucial Thing to Look For in Moderna's Earnings Report

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is generating billions of dollars in revenue and profit from its coronavirus vaccine. After all, the coronavirus vaccine is the biotech's only commercialized product. This element could determine whether Moderna will thrive in tomorrow's coronavirus vaccine market or be outpaced by rivals.

  • Ukrainian military officials take cover in bomb shelter after shelling at separatist front

    Top Ukrainian military officials were forced to take cover in a bomb shelter on Saturday after a shelling attack in eastern Ukraine on the front of the separatist conflict in the country.The military officials were touring the region amid rising fears over an impending Russian invasion. U.S. officials estimate the Russian military has amassed between 160,000 to 190,000 Russian troops at the border of the former Soviet state. When the bombing...

  • President Biden is ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden stated on February 18 that he’s ‘convinced’ Russian President Putin has made the decision to further invade Ukraine.

  • US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics. Austin was in Lithuania as a massive Russian troop buildup and other actions have Western officials saying that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time, although Russia has denied planning an invasion.

  • Ukrainian family flees Kharkiv amid invasion scare

    As tensions increase at the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, Kharviv resident Kristina Zelenina decides it is time to go. (Feb. 17)

  • US Secretary of State addresses tensions between Russia, Ukraine at United Nations

    As tensions build between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. Secretary of State made an unscheduled stop at the United Nations; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Beyond Las Vegas: Which Major City May Get an Iconic Casino?

    Hard Rock International has confirmed its Las Vegas Strip project at The Mirage, but now it has plans to make a big splash in another market.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin Gets Support from Simone Biles Amid Olympic Struggles: 'Not Always Easy'

    The young Olympian, who is largely considered one of the world's best skiers, recently got candid about being the target of heavy scrutiny online

  • Wyoming legislature to take up Trump-backed bill to limit party switching for primary elections

    Non-registered- Republican votes seen as possible lifeline for Rep. Liz Cheney, who has angered the former president and his supporters through her harsh criticism and central role on panel investigating Capitol siege of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Putin orders nuclear weapons drills

    Putin orders nuclear weapons drills

  • Simone Biles Defends Mikaela Shiffrin Amid Struggles at Olympics

    Simone Biles came to Mikaela Shiffrin's defense over the negative comments she's received for her performance at the 2022 Winter Games.

  • Oil prices suffer first weekly loss of the year as hopes for Iran deal outweigh Ukraine worries

    Oil futures mark their first weekly loss in nine weeks, as prospects for restoring the Iran nuclear deal outweigh fears of supply disruptions should Russia invade Ukraine.