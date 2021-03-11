Pelosi says $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill is the 'most consequential legislation that many of us will ever be party to.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a bill enrollment ceremony at the Capitol on March 10, 2021, after Congress passes President Biden's first major piece of legislation.

    The Biden administration isn't talking a big game on tech antitrust. But it's beginning to construct a pretty big stick.Why it matters: This could slow down a very active tech merger market, and possibly scuttle existing deals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Lina Khan, well-known in antitrust circles for her ideas about stopping platforms like Amazon from competing directly with sellers, is being vetted to be nominated as an FTC commissioner.Axios' Margaret Harding McGill and Ashley Gold write: "Khan represents a newer school of antitrust thought, where companies' size, market dominance and treatment of competitors is considered anticompetitive behavior that regulators need to reel in — rather than judging monopoly power primarily by harm to consumers."Consideration of Khan follows the recent appointment of Tim Wu as special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy. He's credited with coining the term "net neutrality" and wrote an entire book about the dangers of Big Tech.And, yesterday, the Senate held a confirmation hearing for Vanita Gupta to oversee the Justice Department's antitrust and civil rights divisions. She's not quite as oppositional to Big Tech as Khan and Wu, but she has been critical of Facebook.Whiplash: All of this must sting Silicon Valley execs who had luxuriated in red carpet treatment from the Obama-Biden White House.Unknowns: President Biden hasn't tipped his hand on who he wants to directly lead antitrust, reporting to Gupta. Same goes for the FTC chair — some progressives are hoping Khan gets that role, but it seems unlikely.State of play: During the Trump administration, tech companies mostly ignored the antitrust rhetoric and just kept buying. There were some notable failures — such as DraftKings/FanDuel and Visa/Plaid — but they didn't scare anyone off.The one to watch right now is Facebook's planned $1 billion deal for Kustomer, which reportedly is facing FTC scrutiny.The bottom line: The winds of change are blowing, and it could soon get gusty in Silicon Valley.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    A bill that would make South Carolina the 48th state in the nation to pass a hate crime law started its journey through the Statehouse on Tuesday. Several business leaders testified in a House subcommittee hearing Tuesday in favor of the bill, joined by others who argued that South Carolina can make the proposal a lasting memorial to the nine Black church members killed in a racist massacre in a Charleston church in 2015. “We must protect speech," said Mitch Prosser, vice president of the Palmetto Family Council.

    Potential jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial return Thursday to continue a selection process moving more quickly than expected. Meanwhile, the former policeman charged in George Floyd's death faced the prospect of an additional third-degree murder charge. Five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill, who had set aside at least three weeks to fill the panel.

    Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan will be the 2021 recipient of the annual award presented by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF). The FIAF Award was introduced in 2001, when it was presented to Martin Scorsese for his film archival efforts. It has since recognized personalities from outside the archival scene who have worked to […]

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares have seen wild swings in a Reddit-driven rally, and the meme stock could be in for a big correction, according to an analyst at LightShed Partners. This stands in contrast to the take of Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who recently doubled that sell-side firm's AMC price target from $2.50 to $5. The AMC Analyst: Richard Greenfield initiated coverage of AMC shares with a Sell rating and 1-cent price target. The AMC Thesis: The future of AMC is very much in doubt, and its stock price is "dramatically overvalued," Greenfield said in the Wednesday initiation note. "There is a substantial disconnect between the future of aggregate movie theater attendance and in turn AMC's earnings power relative to its current enterprise value and over-levered capital structure," the analyst said. It is unlikely the company's adjusted EBITDA will exceed $600 million in 2022, the analyst said. Related Link: What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, DocuSign, AMC, Oracle, JD And More Apart from skepticism regarding how willing moviegoers will be to return to theaters, the theatrical release window is also likely to be a pushback, he said. The release windows between theatrical and various forms of home entertainment are dramatically short, and there is a continued steep ramp in subscription video on demand services, Greenfield said. The assumption that domestic AMC admissions will be down in the high-single digits in 2022 relative to 2019 is conservative, as is the assumption that international AMC admissions will be flat, the analyst said. AMC shares are trading at 15 times the adjusted EBITDA estimated for 2022, he said. Going forward, EBITDA is likely to be on a secular decline, with effectively no free cash flow and an elevated debt-to-EBITDA ratio of eight times, Greenfield said. AMC Price Action: At last check, AMC shares were trading down 3.7% at $10.14. Related Link: Should Amazon Or Netflix Try To Acquire AMC In 2021? Photo via Wikimedia. Latest Ratings for AMC DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Jun 2020Imperial CapitalMaintainsIn-Line View More Analyst Ratings for AMC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Google's Decision To Scrap Third-Party Cookies Will Affect The Search GiantApple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design Unit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exploring how it can meet rising customer demand to own and invest in bitcoin, while still staying on the right side of regulation, bank President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday. "Client demand is rising," Waldron said. Goldman is also exploring a bitcoin exchange traded fund and has issued a request for information to explore digital asset custody.

    New polling suggests that beleaguered New York governor Andrew Cuomo could be a drag on New York Democrats in 2022 if he remains in office. Cuomo, whose administration is in the midst of at least three federal probes into its handling of nursing homes during COVID-19 and who is himself facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has so far refused to leave office. “No, there is no way I resign,” Cuomo said Monday, even after New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, called for him to leave office. On Monday, New York Republican state lawmakers said they would introduce an impeachment resolution against Cuomo. And while New York Republicans currently hold super-minorities in both the state Senate and Assembly, Cuomo’s actions could present an opportunity to gain seats. According to polling conducted by the Republican State Leadership, 65 percent of respondents across 14 state Senate and state Assembly districts currently represented by Democrats said that they “would be less likely to support a Democrat legislator if they learned they were standing by Governor Cuomo.” The RSLC polled 1,400 registered independents from March 5-6. “Even if all of these state Democrats attempt to distance themselves from the governor and call for his resignation, the data makes clear that it may not be enough,” a memo reads. “Running on the same ticket as Cuomo in 2022 could be catastrophic in itself, and Republicans should look to capitalize.” The 14 districts stretch across the state, from Suffolk County on Long Island to St.Lawrence County on the New York’s northern border. They include four state Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2022 — Peter Harckham, James Gaughran, Kevin Thomas, and John Brooks — and ten Assembly members — Judy Griffin, Monica P. Wallace, Carrie Woerner, Marianne Buttenschon, Michael Cusick, Al Stirpe, Didi Barrett, Billy Jones, Simcha Eichenstein, and Steven Cymbrowitz. “These are districts we’re tracking for potential vulnerabilities as part of our broader political map,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told National Review. A review of New York’s registration data shows that registered independents represent at least 20 percent of the electorate in all 14 districts. Recent media reports have shown how Cuomo’s administration went to great lengths to avoid public scrutiny by deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths during the pandemic — including by rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal that over 9,000 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19 in the state at the time. So far, New York’s Democrat leadership remains divided on whether Cuomo should leave office — while Stewart-Cousins, backed by Senate Democrats, called for Cuomo to step down, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has merely said the governor should “seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday moved to bring a final vote on President Joe Biden's nomination to head the Interior Department after two Republicans pushed for more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis earlier in the day put holds on Biden's nomination of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to head the department, in a move that likely only delays her confirmation for a few days until next week.

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t seen “The Series Finale,” the ninth and final episode of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. From their very first meeting about “WandaVision” to shooting the final scene of the game-changing Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus, actor Elizabeth Olsen and head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer have […]

    Eugene Bareman hinted at Israel Adesanya's next bout by suggesting Darren Till was the front-runner to get the next middleweight title shot.

    Thibodeau said that weighing the pros and cons is something all teams do, especially when a new front office and head coach are put in place.

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plummeted in February following changes in the types of arrests encouraged by the Biden administration. ICE arrests dropped by 60 percent in February compared with the final three months of the Trump administration, according to data obtained by the Washington Post. Deportations have declined by roughly the same amount. On February 18, ICE issued temporary guidelines restricting arrests of illegal immigrants to those who pose a national security threat, possess an aggravated felony conviction, or entered the U.S. on or after November 1, 2020. ICE agents must request approval from supervisors before arresting any illegal immigrants who don’t fall under those categories. President Biden signed an executive order halting deportations of some illegal immigrants in January, soon after taking office. The halt was subsequently blocked by a federal judge in Texas, however deportations have still declined during the month of February. The attorneys general of Arizona and Montana on Tuesday extended a lawsuit seeking to force ICE to make arrests of suspects who fall outside the categories listed by the Biden administration. “Arizona’s law enforcement community is particularly concerned that aliens who have been charged or convicted of crimes will be released as a result of DHS’s 100-day moratorium,” the complaint by the attorneys general reads. “Montana’s law enforcement community is particularly concerned that DHS’s 100-day moratorium will exacerbate the serious drug trafficking problems associated with illegal immigration that have afflicted communities across the state.” The news comes as the Biden administration attempts to roll back immigration restrictions enacted during the Trump presidency. Additionally, the Biden administration is facing a massive influx of migrants at the southern border. Customs and Border Protection announced on Tuesday that it would shut down three highway checkpoints in Arizona in order to transfer personnel to handle the influx.

    Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. All told, 57% of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29% who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican.

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

    Following (unofficial) statements that he was going to land the job, Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed by MGM as the director for 'Creed III.'

    Imagine that you run a large company and the governor of the nation’s largest state asks you to donate to a cause he cares about. Seems like a shakedown, right? Nope, perfectly legal in California. It’s called a “behested payment,” if it’s done at the behest of a public official. And you just have to disclose it if the donation exceeds $5,000. As opposed to political donations, there are no caps on behested payments. While these behested payments are technically legal, corruption charges and prison sentences have resulted from their abuse. As CalMatters recently reminded us, an undercover FBI agent bribed then–state senator Ron Calderon to advance legislation in part by paying $25,000 to a nonprofit run by his brother, former assemblyman Tom Calderon. Both brothers wound up in prison. Recently, former Maywood mayor Ramon Medina was charged in a criminal complaint alleging widespread corruption, including one charge of failure to report behested payments. And some behested payments are definitely unseemly even if they don’t break the law. For example, Qatar donated $5 million to a nonprofit Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti referenced often last year called the “Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles.” The fund also received a gift of $1 million from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles. As an ethics professor asked at the time, “Why are countries making such big donations?” Five-million dollars might sound like a lot. Until you get to Governor Gavin Newsom. In 2019, before he had god-like emergency powers to bestow no-bid contracts worth billions in total, he reported only $12 million in behested payments. In 2020, individuals and organizations reported $226 million in payments at Newsom’s behest. Facebook donated $25 million in gift cards to skilled-nursing-facility workers. Which sounds great, and we should appreciate Facebook for doing this. But it wasn’t done out of the goodness of its heart. If Facebook wanted to just donate the money as a charitable donation, it could have done so. But it was done at Newsom’s request. With Facebook located in California and under intense government scrutiny, it’s worthwhile to note that the donation was reported as a behested payment. As if that were not concerning enough, Reason magazine and CapRadio conducted an analysis that tied no-bid contracts to some of the biggest donors of political contributions and behested payments. Blue Shield of California and Kaiser reported behested payments of $45 million. The governor’s office recently awarded the two companies no-bid contracts for vaccine distribution. And Blue Shield’s CEO was co-chair of CA’s task force on COVID-19 testing. Verily Life Sciences (formerly Google Life Sciences; Google donated $7 million towards online advertising to the governor’s office) has cost California $62.5 million for operating COVID-19 testing sites, until California ended its partnership after facing criticism from public-health experts. UnitedHealth has donated $220,000 in 2018–19 to political committees controlled by Governor Newsom. During the pandemic, Governor Newsom’s office has awarded $492 million in contracts to UnitedHealth subsidiaries in no-bid and expedited bidding situations. At least these companies were in the health-care space. But Bloom Energy is a company specializing in high-tech fuel cells. It donated $85,000 in 2018–20 and received a $2 million no-bid contract to refurbish ventilators. The president of BYD, an electric-vehicle manufacturer, donated $40,000 from 2018–19 to Newsom, and BYD received a $996 million no-bid contract for masks in 2020, which was later extended by $316 million. The former general counsel to the California Fair Political Practices Commission (a registered Democrat) said that “the governor has a tin ear in terms of receiving huge campaign contributions and providing sole-source contracts for corporations that were giving him these contributions.” “Tin ear” is one way of saying it. What would you call it?

    The Senate has passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is making its way through Congress. Here are the key takeaways for college students and graduates.

    At the urging of President Joe Biden's administration, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a dispute over the legality of one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration rules that barred immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. Biden, who has criticized Trump's immigration approach, is widely expected to dump the policy known as the "public charge" rule.

    Michigan and Illinois have dibs on No. 1 seeds. But if they falter in the Big Ten tournament, things could get interesting.